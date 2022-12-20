Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market size is projected to reach US$450 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market size is projected to reach US$450 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market size is projected to reach US$450 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Aluminum chloride hexahydrate is an antiperspirant that mainly works on the cells that creates sweat. It is majorly utilized in pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications. Hyperhidrosis is a very common dermatological health condition and aluminum chloride hexahydrate is considered one of the most initial treatments for mild to moderate hyperhidrosis. Furthermore, aluminum chloride hexahydrate can be used in deodorants, dyeing fabrics, textile finishing and refining crude oil. This is highly soluble in water, ether, acetonitrile, alcohol, propylene glycol and glycerol. These are extensively available under brand names such as Drysol, Hypercare and Xerac AC.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate market highlights the following areas -

1. The significant properties of Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate, which is used to treat the condition of excessive sweat i.e., hyperhidrosis, are expected to provide significant growth opportunity for the Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate market size in coming years.

2. The notable growth in industries such as pharmaceutical and cosmetics, chemical and water and wastewater treatment is driving the growth of the Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate market.

3. Increase in production volume of chemicals and surge in adoption of skin care products across the globe are expected to provide substantial growth opportunities for the industry players in near future in the Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate industry.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market Segment Analysis – by Grade : The pharmaceutical-grade Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate segment held the largest share of over 56% of the Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market in 2021. Aluminum chloride hexahydrate is a good conductor of electricity and it is the aqueous form of aluminum chloride. Aluminum chloride hexahydrate is available in different grades as per their industrial use.

2. Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market Segment Analysis – by Application : The pharmaceutical and cosmetics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period in the Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market. Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate is extensively used in pharmaceutical and cosmetics applications, primarily to block excessive sweat. It is considered a prescription antiperspirant that works by blocking the sweat glands. This is suitable to use on the skin only and the skin should be dry before applying for this medicine.

3. Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market Segment Analysis – by Geography : Asia-Pacific held the largest share (32%) of the Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate market in 2021. This growth is mainly attributed to the presence of several industries such as pharmaceutical and cosmetics, chemical and metal casting and others in this region. The region consists of major economies such as China, India, Japan and Australia where the level of industrial output has rapidly increased.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate industry are:

1. Base Metal Group

2. American Elements

3. VWR International, LLC

4. IRO Group, Inc.

5. Honeywell International, Inc.

