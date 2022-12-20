Dynamometer Market Size to Hit $1161.5 Million by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 30.25% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Dynamometer Market is Predominantly Driven by Rising Demand from the Automotive Industry.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Dynamometer Market size in 2021 is estimated to be $928.1 Million and is projected to reach $1161.5m in 2027 at a CAGR of 30.25% during the forecast period 2022-2027. A dynamometer is a tool for determining the mechanical force or power transmitted by a rotating shaft. All power-measuring dynamometers are essentially torque-measuring devices because power is the product of torque (turning force) and angular speed. The ever-increasing demand for clean energy sources, particularly wind, necessitates the use of massive turbines and generators to efficiently produce power on a large scale. To build such infrastructure, there is an increasing demand for development facilities with dynamometers to calculate torque and power output regularly. Thus, the primary driver of the global dynamometer market is an increase in demand for energy sources. Also, stringent laws are being formulated for vehicle noise and emission control (such as Regulation (EU) No 540/2014, 40 CFR 205.52, and more), in which the design of a vehicle's engine and powertrain is continuously modified and upgraded. And since dynamometer is the only device that can measure and analyze the exterior noise and internal noise, the dynamometer market is being further accelerated with these stringent regulations. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19868/dynamo-meter-market.html

Key takeaways:

1. Moreover, other factors that stimulate market demand include rising demand from the automotive and aerospace industry, as well as increased investments in the marine industry around the world.

2. In 2020, the global COVID-19 pandemic enforced lockdown globally which led to factory closures. The complete lockdown and partial lockdowns had both demand-side and supply-side impacts on the dynamometer industry. However, the manufacturing of dynamometers picked up its pace in the second quarter of 2021 after core end-use industries swiftly began their production process.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19868

Segmental Analysis:

1. The absorption segment held the largest share in the dynamometer market in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% by revenue through the forecast period 2021-2027.

2. The automotive segment held the largest share in the dynamometer market in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% by revenue through the forecast period 2021-2027, owing to the increasing demand for dynamometer from the automotive industry to meet the testing criteria set by the government such as the Federal Test Procedure (FTP).

3. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the dynamometer market in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% by revenue through the forecast period 2021-2027, owing to an upsurge in the automotive and aerospace manufacturing facilities in the region, which is facilitating the testing procedure in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Dynamometer industry are -

1. Horiba

2. AVL List GmbH

3. Meidensha Corporation

4. Phoenix Dynamometer Technologies

5. Power Test LLC

Click on the following link to buy the Dynamometer Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19868

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Medical Dynamometer Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Medical-Dynamometer-Market-Research-511305

B. Force Sensors Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/2328/Force-Sensors-Market-Analysis-Report.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062