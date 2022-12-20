At 11.6% CAGR, Heart Valve Devices Market Size Worth US$16.7 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart Valve Devices Market size is estimated to reach $16.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Heart valve devices are utilized for the treatment of an obstruction in the heart valves, and implantation of these devices is one of the typical procedures. Mechanical heart valves and biological heart valves are two distinct kinds of prosthetic heart valve replacements which imitate the operations of a human valve. Certain reports recommend that the mechanical valves accessible presently are able to last indefinitely. However, mechanical valves presently need the ongoing application of blood thinners, or anticoagulants, to avert clotting on the valvular device. Without the application of anticoagulants, a blood clot can build on the valve which could eventually bring about a stroke. The biological valves prepared from animal tissue are termed xenografts while heart valves are taken from a human who has donated his/her heart and is termed an allograft or, more typically, a homograft. At certain times, a patient's own heart valve can be utilized at the time of a heart valve replacement operation. The heightening launch of novel products for application in minimally invasive procedures together with the application of transcatheter valves is set to drive the Heart Valve Devices Market. The increasing predominance of cardiovascular diseases and surging regulatory authorizations for novel and progressive prosthetic heart valves are set to propel the growth of the Heart Valve Devices Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Heart Valve Devices Industry Outlook.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America Heart Valve Devices Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing predominance of cardiac ailments and the surging approval rates of cardiac devices together with proliferating application of transcatheter valves in the North American region.

Heart Valve Devices Market growth is being driven by the soaring development of structural heart devices and procedures like transcatheter aortic valve replacement attributed to the high incidence of heart valve ailments. However, the soaring price of heart valves including transcatheter valves and the hazard of infection owing to cardiac implants is one of the major factors hampering the growth of Heart Valve Devices Market.

Heart Valve Devices Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Heart Valve Devices Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Heart Valve Devices Market Segment Analysis – By Product: The Heart Valve Devices Market based on product can be further segmented into Heart Valve Replacement Devices and Heart Valve Repair Devices. The Heart Valve Replacement Devices Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the noteworthy increase in the count of valve replacement surgeries and supportive health reimbursement. Certain physicians think that transcatheter valve-in-valve devices are a superior therapy for patients with failing tissue heart valve replacements. Furthermore, they indicate that valve-in-valve therapies may be utilized for failing aortic valves, mitral valves, tricuspid valves, and pulmonary valves. The soaring technical progress in heart valve replacement surgeries is further propelling the growth of the Heart Valve Replacement Devices segment. Furthermore, the Heart Valve Repair Devices segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the heightening application of valve repair surgery to correct the issues brought about by one or more diseased heart valves and the application of transcatheter valves in the treatment of valvular heart disease.

Heart Valve Devices Market Segment Analysis – By End User: The Heart Valve Devices Market based on end user can be further segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Cardiac Research Institutes, and Others. The Hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the increasing cases of heart valve repair or replacement surgery needing a stay in a hospital. Transcatheter valves requiring repair like transcatheter mitral valve repair decreases hospital stay and possibilities of surgical site complexities. The presence of qualified physicians, the proliferating count of surgeries in hospitals, supportive health reimbursement, the heightening government guidelines for the management of heart-related ailments, and progressive infrastructure in hospitals are further propelling the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the Ambulatory Surgical Centers segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the surging count of private practitioners, the increasing application of transcatheter valves, and the unfulfilled patient requirement.

Heart Valve Devices Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Heart Valve Devices Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World. North America (Heart Valve Devices Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the soaring acceptance of technologically superior products and methods in the North American region. Transcatheter valves provide a reasonable substitute for conventional surgical aortic valve replacement in some pediatric patients who are suboptimal surgical candidates. The relatively greater average selling prices of heart valve devices in the region are further propelling the growth of the Heart Valve Devices Market in the North American region. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Heart Valve Devices Industry are -

1. Abbott Laboratories

2. Boston Scientific Corporation

3. CryoLife, Inc.

4. Edward Lifesciences Corporation

5. Qiagen NV

