Isostearic Acid Market size is forecast to reach US$880.2 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Isostearic Acid Market size is forecast to reach US$880.2 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Isostearic Acid Market size is forecast to reach US$880.2 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2022-2027. The rising demand of isostearic acid for the manufacture of cosmetics and personal care products such as skin conditioning agents, moisturizing creams, shower gel formulations, liquid soaps, and others, will drive the market growth. Isostearic acid exhibits characteristics such as thermal stability, ultraviolet rays resistant, and odor stability. The increasing demand for isostearic acid in food additive, lubricants & greases, adhesives, coatings & paints, and solvents, in automotive and other industries will act as a driving factor for the market growth. Furthermore, the rise in public awareness about growing environmental safety regulations and health & hygiene are forecasted to expand the growth opportunities for the isostearic acid market.

1. The Asia Pacific region dominated the isostearic acid market owing to the rising growth and increasing investments in the building & construction industry. For instance, according to International Trade Administration, in China, construction industry revenue was reported to increase from US$ 968 billion in 2019 to US$ 1.1 trillion in 2021.

2. Rapidly rising usage of isostearic acid in the agriculture industry for the production of fungicides and fertilizers has driven the growth of the isostearic acid market.

3. The growing demand for isostearic acid in the transportation sector due to their use as adhesives, corrosion inhibitors, and lubricants, will be a critical factor driving the growth of the of the isostearic acid market in the upcoming years.

4. However, availability of alternatives at lower costs can hinder the growth of the isostearic acid market over the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Isostearic Acid Market Segment Analysis – By Application : The chemical esters segment held the largest share in the isostearic acid market in 2021. Different types of chemical esters based on isostearic acids are isopropyl isostearate, sorbitan isostearate, isostearyl isostearate, trimethylopropane tri-isostearate, glycerol monoisostearate, tri-isostearin, and ethyl isostearate. Chemical esters provide a wide range of functions such as adhesion, solublizer, dispersion, pigment promoters, emollient, effective solvent, water repellent, and plasticizer.

2. Isostearic Acid Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry : The cosmetics and personal care industry held the largest share in the isostearic acid market in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2022-2027. In the cosmetics and personal care products industry, isostearic acid finds usage in numerous applications such as hair care, lip color cosmetics, skin conditioning agent, sun protection cream, bath & shower products, liquid soaps, and others. It exhibits excellent characteristics such as thermal stability, ultraviolet ray’s resistant, and odor stability.

3. Isostearic Acid Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Asia-Pacific region dominated the isostearic acid market with a share of 38% in the year 2021. APAC region is one of the leading isostearic acid manufacturers globally, with China and India being the key consumers and suppliers of isostearic acid. Isostearic acid is used in chemical esters, lubricants & greases, adhesives, coatings & paints, packaging, food additive, finishing agents, sealants, solvents, surfactants, viscosity adjusters, and other applications. Moreover, the rising growth of several end-use industries such as building & construction, food & beverage, transportation, and others, has uplifted the development of the isostearic acid market in the APAC region.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Isostearic Acid industry are:

1. Jarchem Industries Inc.

2. Croda International Plc.

3. Oleon NV

4. Parchem fine & specialty chemicals

5. KOKYU ALCOHOL KOGYO CO., LTD

