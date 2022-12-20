Submit Release
Entrepreneur July Escobar Is rapidly gaining popularity as an expert makeup artist in Florida.

July Escobar is also popular for her social media presence and acclaimed work in online streaming shows.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami, Florida, USA–July Escobar is among one of the most highly sought-after makeup artists in Miami. The young entrepreneur and influencer are breaking the internet with her omnipresence with a collective reach of more than 10 million people on social media platforms like TikTok (@July.EscobarR) and Instagram (@July.EscobarR). Coming from El Salvador, a country with challenging conditions, Ms. Escobar took her business as a challenge and became a top makeup artist in Florida.

She has worked with several prestigious brands like Working alongside big brands like Cosmeticos Al Por Mayor (#1 makeup supplier in the USA), BoxyCharm, BeautyCreation, Nova Beauty, and more. July also works in EL LENGUETAZO, the #1 show in Honduras broadcasted from Miami. She appears on the show with Ana Alvarado, aka LipstickFables, on Instagram, the #1 influencer from Honduras. The broadcast is so popular that 2000 to 5000 viewers have become a routine during the live stream. This speaks volumes about her effectiveness and skills in her domain.

July also offers online makeup classes. The most recent of which was started on December 17, 2022. In these classes, she helps women learn to become makeup artists and create their ventures in the field. Besides that, July appears in fashion shows as well. Her last appearance was Crusoe Cabana
Deluxe Wynwood on November 12, where designers from countries like Cuba, Italy, and for the
first time, El Salvador, came to showcase their work. The event was attended by more than 400 individuals.

July plans to launch her product by the first quarter of 2023. The official website of July Escobar can be visited to book an appointment or get more information about her business.

About Company:
July Escobar is one of the most successful makeup artists in Florida, who is also a social media influencer and an entrepreneur. www.julyescobar.com is her incredible entrepreneurial venture.

