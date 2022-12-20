Industrial Ethernet/IP Market Size Expected to Reach $9.2 Billion with CAGR of 10.1% by 2026 – IndustryARC
Industrial Ethernet/IP Market Drivers Growing Implementation of Industry 4.0HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 20, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Industrial Ethernet/IP Market size was estimated at $9.2 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% in the period 2021-2026. Industrial Ethernet is designed for industrial environments to deliver the real-time and definite communication among machine controllers, router & gateways, actuators, sensors and other processing applications. The rising adoption of Industrial IoT solutions for advanced industrial automation among various industry-verticals such as automotive and manufacturing sectors aim enhanced production processes, resulted in the growth of the Industrial Ethernet/IP Industry. The ongoing wireless cellular technology developments denote next level smart manufacturing, along with the growing awareness towards advanced factory – installation with IT systems are further driving the growth of the market. The Industrial Ethernet is rapidly upgrading globally to seek mission-critical automation processes coupled up with the growing emergence of dependable communication interface application, are analyzed to boost the Industrial Ethernet/IP market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. North America dominated the Industrial Ethernet/IP Market in 2020 with a share of 37%, owing to the early adoption of Ethernet solutions and integration of latest technology in various industry verticals to respond towards high-speed industrial automation systems.
2. The growing introduction of digital factory and Power supply devices due to the implementation of Industry 4.0 are boosting the Industrial Ethernet/IP Market growth.
3. The introduction of Cobots, the Human assistance machines and growing demand for cutting-edge connectivity are analyzed to drive the growth of the Industrial Ethernet/IP Market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Hardware segment is analyzed to register the highest share of 74.1% in 2020, owing to the significant advantages of industrial-grade hubs, Routers and Switches due to reliability, network redundancy, as well as affordable price-to-performance availability.
2. The Automotive Industry is estimated to register the highest share of 16.5% in 2020, owing to the fundamental demands for industrial automation processes across manufacturing plants for ruggedness and real-time performance.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Industrial Ethernet/IP industry are -
1. Beckhoff New Automation Technology
2. Siemens AG
3. Cisco Systems, Inc.
4. Rockwell Automation, Inc.
5. Schneider Electric
