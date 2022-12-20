Submit Release
Colebrook Financial Provides Funding for Disney Vacation Club Resales

Debbie Ely

Colebrook Financial Company announces that it has provided an additional $10 million in financing to Vacation Club Loans.

Financing timeshare resales has always been a challenge, and Debbie has taken that challenge and run with it.”
— Mark Raunikar, Partner, Colebrook Financial
MIDDLETOWN, CT, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Bill Ryczek 860-344-9396

Media: Georgi Bohrod 760-803-4522

Colebrook Financial Company, a leading lender to the timeshare and travel club industries announced that it has provided an additional $10 million in financing to Vacation Club Loans which specializes in Disney Vacation Club resales. This brings the total loan amounts provided by Colebrook to Vacation Club Loans (VCL) to $50 million.

Colebrook and VCL have had a relationship since 2016 and VCL’s principal owner Bert Blicher and Colebrook’s Partner Bill Ryczek have known each other since 1979. Colebrook previously provided financing for sales at Blue Water Resort in Nassau. CEO Bert Blicher and VCL President and co-owner Debbie Ely were active in the Blue Water transaction.

Mark Raunikar, Partner, Colebrook Financial said, “Financing timeshare resales has always been a challenge, and Debbie has taken that challenge and run with it. It’s been truly gratifying to see her start from zero and build a thriving resale finance company. We look forward to working with her for years to come.”

According to Debbie Ely, RRP, President / Vacation Club Loans, LLC, “Colebrook is absolutely wonderful to work with. Their responsiveness and ease of funding are a key point in our success.”

Colebrook is a pioneer in many forms of financing and began working with club products before most lenders. Few competitors can match their longevity in the industry. They enjoy a reputation for adapting to new situations more quickly than larger institutions.

About Colebrook Financial Company

Colebrook Financial Company, based in Middletown, Connecticut, specializes in providing financing for the timeshare industry, and can offer a variety of facilities in amounts ranging from $100,000 to $30 million or more. We have an innovative approach to financing and pride ourselves on rapid turnaround and personal service. Colebrook has no committees, and our most important policy is common sense. You’ll get straight answers, and you can always talk to a principal. For a complete list of product offerings and information on Colebrook and its principals, visit www.colebrookfinancial.com

About Vacation Club Loans

Vacation Club Loans located in Delray Beach, FL, serves the United States and Canada for those who wish to purchase vacation ownership points. Its easy loan approval process and flexible payment plans for up to ten years have made it a pioneer lender in timeshare resales across all brands. For further information, email Debbie@vacationclubloans.com or visit www.vacationclubloans.com

Amber Berg
GBG and Associates
