Shane Krauser to Declare Candidacy for Mayor of Gilbert, Arizona

Shane Krauser is a former Maricopa County prosecutor and a former partner of an Arizona-based law firm. He now seeks to be the next Mayor of Gilbert.

GILBERT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shane Krauser intends to announce his candidacy for the Gilbert (AZ) mayoral election to be held in 2024. Krauser is a registered Republican.

Shane Krauser is married and has six children. He is a former Maricopa County prosecutor and a former partner of the law firm Davis Miles McGuire Gardner. He retired from the practice of law in 2014.

Krauser was a radio talk show host in Arizona, was an adjunct professor of constitutional and criminal law, taught at both the Phoenix and Glendale police academies, and is a widely sought-after speaker who teaches on the parameters of the U.S. and Arizona constitutions. He said he would bring a much-needed perspective to the mayoral office.

Krauser proposes immediate changes to government spending and streamlining the way the town carries out its functions.

“Government’s job is not to intrude in every area of our lives and solve every problem we face culturally. Instead, it is to protect the liberties of the people, to make sure the hard-working citizens keep their resources and ensuring that Americans are able to choose how to run their lives free from government interference,” stated Krauser.

Krauser says the government’s role should be limited and that current endeavors of the Town of Gilbert far exceed what is appropriate, including bonds that touch on items that are not proper government functions, outlandish private-public partnerships, and a proposed rail system that is not fit for a town that is situated like Gilbert.

As a former prosecutor, Krauser is cognizant of the need for a well-funded police department. He noted that “while we are currently recognized as one of the safest places to live in America, that is only maintained by hiring the best officers available and ensuring that they are properly trained. As a former gang/homicide prosecutor, I understand what it means to take preemptive strikes to deter criminals from committing a violent crime in our town.”

Krauser is also passionate about fighting for a top-tier educational system and will be a powerful voice towards facilitating this objective.

Shane Krauser has deep roots in Gilbert. His parents secured a home in Gilbert in 1981 and that home is still owned by the family today. He remembers shopping at Liberty Market when it was still a grocery store and working at Gilbert Animal Hospital in downtown Gilbert as a young man long before it was Bergie’s Coffee Roast House.

Krauser made clear that he wants “to be involved in ensuring Gilbert is the safest and most freedom-oriented city in America.” He looks forward to working with the citizens of Gilbert, along with the town council, to bring about the right ideas and implement them in proper ways that allow the town to progress in a fashion that will have a multi-generational impact.

Krauser intends to make the formal announcement in January 2023.