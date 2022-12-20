Erets Debuts Mission – Series D Space Orbital Vehicle to Eliminate Space Debris

Erets is a premier space research company focused on clearing space debris. Erets officially announced its debut mission regarding space debris removal orbital vehicles targeting 1-10cm debris. After years of extensive research, industry experts launched ERETS with London as its HQ.

Erets is the world’s first space research company targeting debris as large as 1-10 centimeters with its space-based laser technology. The company’s endgame revolves around space debris removal and in-orbit servicing to be a part of its routine operations by the year 2030. The Erets-D space debris management unit is expected to launch in 2027 while the mission design will be unveiled in early 2023.

The company’s spokesperson imparted that Erets was founded to reduce space congestion and make it safer for critical space-based infrastructure, stating the following:

“The ability to operate safely in space is growing more challenging. NASA’s Orbital Debris Program Office estimates that there are currently over 21,000 fragments larger than 10 cm in orbit. Particles between 1 and 10 cm might number about 100,000, which are highly dangerous to space assets. It is high time to reduce space congestion. This is crucial to protect critical space-based infrastructure that underpins a wide array of human activities, such as transport systems, climate change monitoring, financial transactions, and weather forecasting,” said Erets’ spokesperson.

By leveraging existing developments performed for other active debris removal (ADR) missions, Erets brings crucial expertise in this area, including AI, low-cost sensor technologies, optics, electric propulsion systems, and navigation techniques and algorithms.

Erets is helmed by a highly experienced team on a mission to issues that were never properly addressed. The company’s leadership comprises veterans and experts from the world’s most renowned aerospace institutions and technology companies.

“Our priority is to ensure space remains safe and sustainable for future generations by protecting existing space assets and removing hazardous space debris. It’s an enormously challenging task, but we have made incredible progress throughout our research. Erets is at the forefront of an inevitable shift to redefine space,“ said Dr. Abhiram Nair, Chief Scientist and founder of Erets Space.

This flagship mission is set to enhance the depth and breadth of the space ecosystem in the United Kingdom and combine technical innovations from overseas with home-grown excellence. Erets has shown its international relations in R&D support with Australian-based Armstrong Space and India-based Specrule.

