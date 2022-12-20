Jope brings access to breakthrough collagen for canine joint care, stirring excitement in veterinary industry

Finding the proper treatment that helps prevent and manage joint pain for dogs is critical to the quality of life of canine companions. However, a new kind of collagen that comes from human medicine is spreading like fire in the veterinary space –– proving to be a force to be reckoned with its powerful results trusted by vets and parents alike.

Vets across the globe are always on the hunt for new solutions to treat arthritis, a painful joint disease. According to the American Animal Hospital Association, 20 percent of dogs will suffer from arthritis in their lifetime.

Dogs are a part of the family, and when they begin to suffer from joint problems, it can be heartbreaking to watch them in pain. A wide range of symptoms appears, including stiffness, lameness, difficulty lying and standing up, and going up and down the stairs. They suffer from falling and staying asleep and cannot run and play anymore.

Some furry companions exhibit signs of dog arthritis as early as one year old because of diseases like hip dysplasia, and vets report that as many as 70 percent of dogs above 8 years-old exhibit symptoms. They use drugs like NSAIDs to manage the pain, but these prescription drugs can have side effects. So vets use other products, such as supplements, to help manage their patient's pain and improve their quality of life. However, they still struggle to find efficient alternatives to chondroitin and glucosamine, the most common joint supplements on the market, with low scientific proof of efficacy.

UC-II, or Undenatured type II Collagen, is a new type of collagen that is taking the veterinary space by storm. It is becoming the reference in supplements for managing arthritis and other joint diseases in dogs. Studies have shown that UC-II, which originates from human medicine, is 59% more effective than chondroitin and glucosamine in dogs with joint issues, improving their quality of life. Vets also use the supplement in young dogs at risk for joint problems due to breed or activity to delay the onset of these issues.

Two passionate veterinarians were behind the development of Jope Hip & Joint Dog Chews, a revolutionary product that allows consumers to easily access UC-II. Their personal experience with this undenatured collagen inspired them to create this transformative product.

Jope cofounders Dr. Christine and Dr. Jeremy decided to establish Jope after Christine's dog, Pepsi, exhibited tell-tale signs of osteoarthritic pain. While she did her best to keep him healthy, she found that his joint problems became more severe as time progressed.

Dr. Christine couldn't bear the sight of her dog in pain, so she began to research what she could do to help. Dr. Christine found out about UC-II collagen, an all-natural ingredient that was frequently given to human patients.

This discovery and implementing it into Pepsi's diet changed his life. He began to enjoy standing, walking, and even playing again. Jope’s joint chews has since become a force to be reckoned with, as it brings a potent formula that contains UC-II and a high dose of omega-3 and curcumin. Together, these ingredients decrease normal pathways of inflammation and improve joint health, providing superior efficacy with minimal inactive organic ingredients.

Jope's unique formula has earned praise from vets, pet experts, and fur parents themselves. Dr. Giraud was one of those who lauded Dr. Christine and Dr. Jeremy for coming up with a game-changing solution to such a decades-old approach to solving arthritis in dogs.

"After reading studies about UC-II, I decided to try Jope Hip & Joint Dog Chews on my own 11-year-old dog. I must admit I didn't expect such visible results," Dr. Giraud says.

For Dr. Jeremy, while maintaining lean body weight and bolstering regular exercise is crucial to keeping dogs' joints healthy, nutritional hip & joint dog chews have proven to be indispensable in improving joint comfort and protecting the cartilage.

"Arthritis is a difficult disease to manage. From experience, we know it's best to monitor your dog's weight and give them a balanced, high-quality diet. Also, exercise is key to help manage a dog's arthritis, especially in senior dogs."

Dr. Jeremy and Dr. Christine are on a mission to make effective ingredients accessible to everyone so that pets can live long, happy, and active lives.

