Crown of Death Coffee unveils the 'most deadly' coffee that's taking social media by storm

While the coffee industry has been on the rise, spurring the arrival of new coffee shops, roasters, and distributors, Crown of Death Coffee redefines the game by introducing cold brew roast products with the highest caffeine content on the market.

Crown of Death Coffee enters the coffee market by taking the internet by storm through its cold brew roast, which has earned praise from coffee addicts. Through a specialized roasting process and coffee bean selection, its game-changing coffee would have coffee lovers in beast mode for hours.

The coffee firm's cold brew roast is roasted specifically for making the perfect cold brew, then coarse ground so there is no coffee grind left behind.

The Dark Roast, one of the bestsellers, serves as the deadliest roast, made with a high caffeine blend of specialty grade Arabica and Robusta beans. It's slow-roasted to perfection and perfect for those who need an extra energy boost.

Meanwhile, those looking for a delicious way to start their day can turn to Crown of Death Coffee's French Vanilla Coffee, dubbed the perfect pick-me-up. The coffee, made with real vanilla beans, has extra caffeine for a bigger boost. Individuals can enjoy it hot, iced, or cold brew.

Crown of Death is a coffee company started by a nurse with the hopes of giving back to fellow healthcare workers and first responders.

"We know that police officers, firefighters, healthcare workers, and paramedics work long hours and often put their lives on the line. We wanted to create a great product that makes their daily lives a little better while also doing something to show our appreciation for their dedication and hard work," says Felicia.

With every purchase, a portion of the proceeds will go to support first responders through charities and non-profit organizations.

Those looking to stay caffeinated with the ultimate products of 2023 or learn more about Crown of Death Coffee may visit its website at Crownofdeath.com or follow its social channels for more information.

