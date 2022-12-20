Activated Carbon Fiber Market is projected to reach USD 350 million by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 8.5%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Activated Carbon Fiber Market is estimated to be USD 232 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 350 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2022 and 2027 as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as high demand for extended performance and reduced maintenance, growing demand from pollution control and water treatment applications, and increasing need for efficient processes are expected to drive the markets growth during the forecast period.

List of Key Players in Activated Carbon Fiber Market:

Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Japan) Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan) Unitika Ltd. (Japan) Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan) Evertech Envisafe Ecology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) AWA Paper & Technology Company, Inc. (Japan) Taiwan Carbon Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) Daigas Group (Japan) Auro Carbon & Chemicals (India) Hangzhou Nature Technology Co., Ltd. (China) Eurocarb Products Ltd. (UK) China Beihai Fiberglass Co. Ltd. (China)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Activated Carbon Fiber Market:

Drivers: Increasing demand for drinking water purification and treatment of wastewater Opportunity: Rising atmospheric pollution and pollution abatement policy adoption by governing authorities worldwide Challenges: Requirement for cost-effective production and regeneration process

Key Findings of the Study:

Cellulosic fiber is the fastest-growing segment in activated carbon fiber market, in terms of value and volume Air purification segment is expected to grow with the second highest CAGR, both in terms of value and volume during the forecast period North America is the second-largest region in terms of value in the activated carbon fiber market during the forecast period.

Cellulosic fiber is the fastest-growing segment in activated carbon fiber market, in terms of value and volume

PAN, also known as polyacrylonitrile, is a synthetic thermoplastic polymer is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the cosmetic preservatives market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to various factors such as environment friendly nature of cellulosic fiber, easily accessibility to raw material, high strength and superior characteristics.

Air purification segment is expected to grow with the second highest CAGR, both in terms of value and volume during the forecast period

Air purification segment is expected to be the second fastest-growing application of the activated carbon fiber market. There is an increased demand for air purifiers and pollutant removers due to increasing pollution levels worldwide. Therefore, strict government regulations and increased pollution will increase the demand for air purification application of activated carbon fiber market.

North America is the second-largest region in terms of value in the activated carbon fiber market during the forecast period

North America is the second largest market for activated carbon fiber, in terms of value and volume. The growth of the activated carbon fiber market in North America can be attributed to the presence of leading activated carbon fiber manufacturers, such as CeraMaterials, and HPMS Graphite. North America has undertaken substantial research with regard to manufacturing to understand the revolutionary potential of activated carbon fibers. This, in turn, boosts the demand for activated carbon fiber in the region.

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.