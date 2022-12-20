California Detox Treatment Center Opening in Laguna Beach

California Detox (“CA Detox”) is an addiction treatment center opening in January 2023. The treatment center is based in Laguna Beach, California.

CA Detox will be opening in the new year, a perfect time for people to start 2023 off right and get the help they need and deserve.

California Detox specializes in evidence-based addiction treatment methods and individualized care programs to ensure that every individual that walks through the door gets the highest quality care possible.

No one should go through recovery alone. CA Detox has a dedicated staff with extensive knowledge and some first-hand experience with addiction. This puts the team in a unique position to meet people where they’re at and create a personal plan to restore one to their true self.

California Detox have nuanced treatment plans that change on an individual basis, these can include: dual diagnosis, medication-assisted treatment, aftercare, and more.

California Detox’s dual diagnosis program is in place to ensure that those who are dealing with co-occuring substance abuse and mental health disorders can treat both problems simultaneously and be sure there are no lingering problems that can increase potential for relapse.

Medication-assisted treatment is a form of evidence-based addiction treatment that has, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, been shown to improve retention in treatment, improve client survival, and decrease substance use.

Following a stay at California Detox’s inpatient facility, the facility makes sure clients have everything they need to continue living their new sober life without distraction, this means a strong aftercare program that can include things like sober living, IOP, and access to a robust alumni community in the Orange County area.

With how prevalent addiction is in the United States it can be good to look into treatment options and learn more about addiction. People can visit the California Detox website to learn more about programming and what to expect during treatment.

If someone is looking for help for addiction and substance abuse, California Detox’s treatment programs and executive rehab will help ensure they get help for all levels of care and will set them up for long-term success.

Media Contact

California Detox

Ryan

31365 Monterey St.

Laguna Beach

CA 92651

United States