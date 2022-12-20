Organic Food Alone Is Not Enough to Eat Healthily, but the MIRA Safety Detoxifier Cleans and Detoxifies Vegetables, Fruit, and Meat

Modern food production increasingly relies on pesticides and chemicals, which results in a significantly higher risk of foods carrying toxins and carcinogens. The MIRA Safety DTX-1 Oxidizing Food Detoxifier provides a unique, portable, and effective way to sanitize food with ultrasonic waves.

Food contamination rates have increased tenfold over the past 20 years. Roughly one in six Americans get sick each year due to foodborne illness, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC.)

The foremost expert in Personalized Protective Equipment (PPE), chemical hazard protection, and education, MIRA Safety has recently developed a portable food detoxifier to remove those food contaminants and toxins from the foods people consume daily.

“The device uses ultrasonic waves to remove various contaminants such as chemicals, pesticides, toxins, and other impurities - which then splits and dissolves them in water,” the founders at MIRA Safety stated. “This professional grade, lab-tested purifying machine is one of the best methods to ensure your food and personal items stay clean.”

A study conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found that commonly sold samples of apples, strawberries, bell peppers, spinach, kale, nectarines, and many other types of produce tested positive for the residues of two or more harmful and even carcinogenic pesticides.

Safe, clean eating for the whole family

MIRA Safety provides innovative and revolutionary household technology to make users’ lives easier. The company develops solutions to protect the health and safety of users’ families.

“The DTX-1 Food Detoxifier is as easy to use as it is effective in cleaning your food and household items,” founder Roman Zrazhevskiy said. “Simply place the device and the items in a container of water, select the desired purification process, and wait a few minutes until everything has been sanitized!”

The Detoxifier helps rid food and objects of unpleasant odors, removes heavy metals like arsenic, eradicates leftover residue from dangerous toxins and pesticides, and expels chemicals like phosphates and chlorides, leaving users’ food detoxified and safe for consumption.

Innovative, portable technology for protection

The MIRA Safety food detoxifier offers four cleaning modes and an easy-to-use LCD touchscreen for easy, effective cleansing.

- Make food stay fresh longer

- Raw food treatment

- Heat treatment

- Object cleansing

Make food safe with the Mira Safety DTX-1 Oxidizing Food Detoxifier

Clean and detoxify meat, fruit, and vegetables with a powerful wash machine. The Mira Safety DTX-1 Oxidizing Food Detoxifier provides a highly effective and unique way to ensure that food is as healthy as possible.

“Enjoy food the old-fashioned way…without pesticides,” Zrazhevskiy said. “The DTX-1 Food Detoxifier is the first-ever portable kitchen device to cleanse your meat, fruit, and vegetables on the molecular level for truly safe and healthy eating.”

Discover the power of active oxygenation and ultrasonic cleansing

The MIRA Safety Detoxifier uses active oxygenation technology to naturally remove up to 99.9% of pesticides, bacteria, toxins, molds, and other contaminants from everyday foods. Users can feel and taste the difference. The device is the first of its kind, unlike anything else on the market.

Utilizing oxidizing molecules to penetrate foods, the MIRA Safety Detoxifier cleans foods both on the surface and from the inside for a clean that goes beyond the surface level. The DTX-1 Detoxifier was rigorously tested by laboratories in Switzerland and the European Union and was approved to be safe and effective.

Beyond merely removing the toxins and impurities, MIRA Safety’s DTX-1 destroys them. Nutrition, taste, and texture remain intact while contaminants are eliminated without chemicals or solvents. From removing mercury in shellfish to cleansing atrazine in food and eliminating contaminants like aluminum phosphate and cadmium, users can trust that their food is safe with the DTX-1 Detoxifier.

Conclusion

