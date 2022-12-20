Yoga for All Humans Online Studio Allows Companies to Offer Yoga at Work Program

Companies can establish a Yoga at Work Program through Yoga for All Humans to improve employee morale, work-life balance, and overall quality of the work environment. Yoga at Work can be a valuable addition to any corporate wellness program.

Yoga for All Humans offers both on-site classes as well as a virtual yoga studio designed to cater to all humans at every stage of their ability. From beginners to veterans, YFAH has classes for everyone. Yoga in the workplace has many benefits, including improved energy, posture, reduced stress, and other advantages.

“By adding a yoga platform to your wellness program, you’re showing that you know how critical your employees’ mental and physical health is to company success while making your company a better place to work,” YFAH Founder Derek Haigler said.

On-site and Virtual Classes

While the studio itself is fully online, YFAH also has a national reach and network of teachers nationwide. If you have a more centralized workforce, on-site classes can be a great way to bring employees together.

Membership options to fit any company

Yoga for All Humans offers a variety of Yoga at Work membership packages to fit every corporate wellness program. Classes only require an internet connection and a phone, tablet, or computer screen. For on-site classes, a space large enough for your employees to participate is the only requirement.

Class Packages

Group classes are a great option to boost employee engagement and strengthen team-building efforts. YFAH offers options for a single class, three classes, five classes, and a significant discount for a commitment of six or more classes.

Corporate Membership

At $10 per employee, companies can add a yoga studio membership to their employee benefits. This package includes unlimited live-stream classes, unlimited access to the YFAH video library, and access to all YFAH events and workshops.

Corporate Discount

Another option is the corporate discount if companies don’t want to cover the total cost. YFAH offers a 10% corporate discount on membership.

Get the app online

Those interested in the Yoga for All Humans app can get it for free on the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store.

Yoga at Work: Finger Stretches

Yoga for All Humans founder Derek Haigler offers a Yoga at Work tip to keep fingers limber. With so much modern office work relying on computer use and repetitive hand movements, practicing yoga finger stretches helps relieve muscle tension.

Conclusion

Visit the website to learn more about Yoga for All Humans, or reach out on Facebook and Instagram to connect on social media.

Media Contact

Yoga for All Humans

Derek Haigler

United States