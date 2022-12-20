L-Bow, The Kids' Mitten Company Founded By A Mother, Continues To Flourish Under the Leadership Of Her Children She Created It For

L-Bow is now under 2nd generation management as the children it was created for have now grown up with the same vision to provide great mittens to their own children. With mittens for kids of all ages, this family owned, and operated company continues to put out amazing products.

Every mother knows just how exciting it is for children when the first snowflakes of the winter begin to fall. Snow means all the outdoor activities they love, from building snowmen to sledding. Traditional mittens, however, just don’t seem to cut it to protect their hands and wrists from the cold. With most mittens stopping at the wrist, it leaves room for the snow to get into their sleeves and onto their wrists, leaving them cold and uncomfortable and ultimately cutting that playtime short.

The creator of L-Bow was one such mother from Minnesota. She knew how much her children loved the snow and playing outside, but the mittens she could find for them at the store all had that same issue that ultimately let the snow in. One innovative mother’s new mitten design became the blueprint for a family-owned kids’ brand that is now used and loved across the country. L-Bow continues to be a family-owned and operated business as they take care of other families’ needs.

L-Bow's family values

A Minnesota mother identified an issue with the standard mittens sold for children and developed a brand-new design to give her children more time outside in the snow. This design built a company that is now run by the same family with family-oriented values and leadership. Kevin Deering has taken over the management of L-Bow, running this family business with strong values. The mittens L-Bow makes protect children’s hands and wrists from the cold to keep them enjoying the snow and playtime, just as much as Kevin did as a child when his mother designed them.

“Growing up in rural Minnesota, I have always had a love of outdoor adventure no matter the season, and at L-Bow, we want to help keep kids playing safely outside all year round,” shared Kevin Deering, Owner of L-Bow. “Our mission is to help the next generation fall in love with winter and we hope our heavy-duty mittens and gloves help them do that.”

L-Bow's products

L-Bow has taken the original mitten design to the next level so that it can work for all activities. Three levels of insulation can be used for everyday play, extended outdoor time, family activities, and more. All styles and levels continue to utilize the ideal mitten design that protects kids from the tips of their fingers to the top of their elbows. There’s no longer any worry of snow getting past the edges of their mittens or the ends of their sleeves with the L-Bow mittens.

L-Bow offers more than just mittens and gloves. They have hats, infant booties, and more to keep children warm during the cold winter days.

Conclusion

L-Bow can be purchased on the company’s online store or on Amazon. Many retailers also carry the line in stores. Kevin Deering has continued to uphold the family-run values of the company while pushing forward with their original mission of helping kids play outside.

