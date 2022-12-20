COVID-19 Vaccines Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increased Financing From International Governments And Foundations driving the growth of the COVID-19 Vaccines market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COVID-19 Vaccines Market size is estimated at $13.6 billion in 2021, projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. COVID-19 Vaccines generate a defense mechanism against the ailment caused by the corona virus. This is achieved as the outcome of building an immune counter-response to the attack of the SARS-Cov-2 virus. Building up immunity by way of vaccination implies that the hazard of acquiring the ailment and its aftereffects is decreased. The immunity thus gained support in combating the virus, if exposed to it. The increasing count of individuals being infected with COVID-19 and the boost in funding towards the production of vaccines are the primary determinants fueling the growth of the COVID-19 Vaccines industry. Various therapies and drugs are also playing a vital role in fighting the virus. For instance, Convalescent plasma therapy is a technique of treatment that utilizes blood from individuals who have recuperated from an ailment to help patients currently infected and cured. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the U.S. has granted emergency approval to use convalescent plasma therapy with elevated antibody levels to tackle COVID-19. Hospital in-patients with COVD-19 who are suffering from the early stages of the ailment or who have feeble immune systems may undergo convalescent plasma therapy. The rise of substitute therapies like convalescent plasma therapy used earlier for handling the outbreak of ailments like SARS, MERS and H1N1 and the utilization of re-intended medicines for sympathetic use, are driving the drugs segment of the COVID-19 Vaccines Market. Remdesivir is the earliest drug authorized by the FDA to heal COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized and aged over 12 years. Research indicates that some patients recuperate rapidly after taking Remdesivir.

Key Takeaways

COVID-19 Vaccines Market growth is being driven by the elderly populace owing to the governments aiming to vaccinate the senior citizens first to protect them as the elderly constitute the vulnerable section of the population in this pandemic.

Geographically, North America COVID-19 Vaccines Market dominated the market share in 2021 owing to the expanding predominance of COVID-19 and the application of supportive initiatives by the governments of the U.S. and Canada. Furthermore, the rising collaborations amidst makers/producers and academicians are fuelling the COVID-19 Vaccines market during the forecast period 2021-2026,

Outsourcing of vaccine production and increasing collaborations among makers/producers, hospitals and physicians for improved comprehension of their demand and fulfilment of their needs are propelling the COVID-19 Vaccines market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Hospitals, clinics, vaccination centers, Academic and research institutes are gaining prominence as points of use (POU) for vaccination. Vaccines like Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna and Sinopharm are being delivered with millions of people being vaccinated till date and this is propelling the COVID-19 Vaccines market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Segmental Analysis:

COVID-19 Vaccines Market Segment Analysis – By Vaccines: Based on Vaccines, Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines Market accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2021 owing to the vaccine being the earliest vaccine being utilized in the U.S. and the vaccine being selected for use by the maximum number of countries worldwide. The combination of CoviShield and Covaxin segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to huge population in the Asia Pacific region and the combination dose of Covishield followed by a Covaxin dose being safe and drawing out improved immunogenicity as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

COVID-19 Vaccines Market Segment Analysis – By Drugs : Based on Drugs, Remdesivir dominates the COVID-19 Vaccines Market in 2021 and is also estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to Remdesivir being an antiviral medicine which is the sole drug to be completely authorized for treatment of COVID-19. Remdesivir is prescribed for healing of COVID-19 patients who are adults and sick in the hospital. It can be utilized in the treatment of children who are 12 years old or more and weigh a minimum of 40 kg. Research efforts are underway to analyze more drugs that could possibly be used to combat the COVID-19 ailment. Dexamethasone has been considered useful against extreme cases of COVID-19. As per initial data shared with WHO (and currently a preprint) for patients being treated on ventilators, the use of Dexamethasone in the process demonstrated a decrease in fatality by one-third and for patients needing only oxygen, fatality dropped by one-fifth.

COVID-19 Vaccines Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: Based on Geography, North America COVID-19 Vaccines Market accounted for the dominant revenue share of 45% in 2021. The growing choice of unnatural development approaches like partnerships and collaborations by important players with the government to accelerate the generation and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines is fueling the progress of the COVID-19 Vaccines Market during the forecast period 2021-2026. The large acceptance of progressive technology and the existence of big players in this region are determinants fuelling the growth of the COVID-19 Vaccines Market in the region. COVID-19 Vaccines were initially prepared in Mexico and then spread to other parts of the world. Furthermore, it is prepared from Avocados which are extensively harvested in Mexico and the U.S.A.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the COVID-19 Vaccines Industry are -

1. Pfizer Inc.

2. Moderna

3. SinoVac

4. AstraZeneca Plc

5. Johnson & Johnson Inc

