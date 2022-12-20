E.C.D. Automotive Design’s Latest LT1-Defender Screams Refined Gentleman-Chic

This offroader’s unique interior features tweed accents, custom satchel bag storage and dark wood floors

/EIN News/ -- KISSIMMEE, Fla., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E.C.D. Automotive Design (E.C.D.), the world’s largest Land Rover restoration company internationally renowned for its bespoke luxury builds, reveals Project Mr. O. Boasting a powerful Corvette LT1 engine, this custom Defender 90’s unique interior showcases E.C.D.’s high-quality craftsmanship and ability to meet any client specification. Click HERE to see Project Mr. O in action.



“This custom interior is made possible by the expert upholstery team at E.C.D.,” said E.C.D. Co-Founder Elliot Humble. “Our world-class team tailors every seat, steering wheel and door by hand. The Spinneybeck Copenhagen leather on Project Mr. O with vintage fluted style stitching pulls the whole build together in a uniquely E.C.D. way.”

Project Mr. O is painted in a gloss Night Mission green with a Rice Grain white hard-top roof and silver accents throughout. The classic Defender sits on Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires with 16-inch Heavy Duty Wolf Steel Wheels for optimized performance. Fold-down side steps made of teak wood and stamped with the Land Rover logo is just one of the build’s many custom elements.

The restored Defender’s sophisticated interior is where it really stands out. Expertly-stitched leather covers most of the cabin and is complemented by splashes of Fox Moss Green Tweed. The heated Recaro Cross Sportster CS front seats feature headrests custom-embossed with the client’s initials. The driver and passenger doors have attached suede satchel bags adding to Project Mr. O’s gentleman-chic style. The vintage Defender’s custom center console has a wood veneer, a sunglasses holder, a wireless phone charger and E.C.D. rear air conditioning. In contrast to the Relicate German Square Weave carpet up front, the load area is decked out with dark wenge wood floors complete with metal rivets. Two inward-facing benches accommodate extra passengers, both outfitted with suede leather cushions.

Other deluxe features include an Exmoor Williams steering wheel, Smiths Replica gauge set and custom seat belts. Modern tech upgrades – including Alpine Infotainment Center with CarPlay and wireless Bluetooth, WiFi, backup camera, four USB charging ports and a high-end JL Audio sound system – round out the rest of this luxurious build.

Project Mr. O

Model — Defender 90

Engine — GM LT1

Transmission — 8-Speed Automatic

Axles — Upgraded Heavy Duty

Suspension — Land Rover Original Equipment

Brakes — EBC FAST

Exhaust — Borla Stainless Steel Dual Sport Exhausts

Exterior

Paint Color — Night Mission in Full Gloss

Roof Top Color — Rice Grain

Wheels — 16″ Heavy Duty Wolf Steel Wheels

Tires — Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac

Grille — Nakatanenga Silver Mesh Grille

Front Bumper — Classic Land Rover Bumper with DRLs

Rear Bumper — Standard

Additional Features — Swing Away Wheel Carrier, Custom Teak Wood Fold Down Side Steps

Interior

Seat Layout — Puma 2+2

Front Seats — 2 Recaro Cross Sportster CS, Heated with Custom-Embossed Headrests

Load Area Seats — 2 Inward Facing Benches

Leather Color — Spinneybeck Copenhagen Leather with Off-White Stitching

Seat Design — Vintage Fluted Style

Dash — Puma Dashboard Wrapped in Spinneybeck Copenhagen Leather

Carpet — Relicate German Square Weave Carpet

Steering Wheel — Exmoor Williams White Stitch Steering Wheel

Gauges — Smiths Replica Gauges

Additional Features — Custom Seatbelts, Custom Center Console with Rear AC, Dark Wenge Wood Floor with Metal Rivets in Load Area, Custom Headliner Wrapped in The Merchant Fox Moss Green Tweed, Custom Door Cards with Attached Satchel Bag

Audio & Electronics

Infotainment — Alpine Radio with Bluetooth and Wireless CarPlay

Sound System — JL Audio Speakers and KENWOOD eXcelon Subwoofer

Additional Features — Backup Camera, Remote Start, WiFi, USB, Wireless Charger

About E.C.D. Automotive Design

E.C.D. Automotive Design (E.C.D.) is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Each vehicle produced by E.C.D. is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified ASE craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “petrol heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. E.C.D.’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Fla. that is home to 63 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. E.C.D. has a logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration.

