China Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Drivers Increasing Regulations for the Environmental Protection

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that China Testing, Inspection & Certification Market caters to a diverse range of industries in China with its wide spectrum of standard, regulation and legislation's. China Testing, Inspection & Certification Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026 and is likely to reach $38.5 billion by 2026. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, the demand for automotive and consumer products industry fell dramatically, as supply chains for raw materials were disrupted due to lockdowns and logistics issues and also as many consumers have been staying at home, the need or interest to purchase new devices also dropped. This supply and demand had a severe effect and hence caused a significant decline in a number of industries which will bounce back slowly from 2021 onwards. The increasing demand for penetrant testing, conformity assessment and quality assurance from the plastic, metals and ceramic in the country has enhanced the China Testing, Inspection & Certification Market. The growth of the automotive industry has driven the demand for inspection services, particularly from third party attestation, which is further fuelling the China Testing, Inspection & Certification Market industry. Moreover, the growing manufacturing of electrical and electronics products in Poland has also raised the need for advanced testing services. These significant key driver are further anticipating the growth of the Poland TIC market during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

1. With the increasing imports and dependencies on the 3rd countries for manufacturing goods, it is posing concerns for the developed nations as the products that are imported or procured have to withstand rigorous standards, regulations and legislations of the country or region.

2. Automotive sector is under constant pressure to not only adapt to the present scenario, but also to ensure that it grasps the future trends of the global society, which in turn makes the survival easier. Automotive sector has been religiously working on understanding the current trends and future needs of society in order to come up with products that focus on the requirements of posterity.

3. The demand for textiles will rise by manifold, as the global population will touch the 8.1 billion mark by 2025. By the mid-century, this figure would reach 9.5 billion, making to a staggering 11 billion by 2100. Following this, the global apparel market will grow to $2.1 trillion by 2025.

4. In today’s competitive market, consumers pay more attention to the quality of material and end products, as compared to their cost and charges. Therefore, the products need not only be aesthetically pleasing but also consistently well-made and free from hazardous substances which is ensured by using testing, inspection and certification services.

1. Water testing is set to dominate the market in 2020 at 11.1%. This is majorly attributed to the water pollution caused by residues from agricultural fields, discharge of untreated or partially treated sewage and industrial effluents, and disposal of fly ash or solid waste into a water bodies such as rivers, lakes and so on.

2. In 2020, Industrial inspections segment accounted for 32.5% of TIC market in China and is estimated to register the highest growth of 10.1% during the forecast period owing to the stringent safety norms on various industrial and consumer products globally.

3. Certification and valuation of shipments application held the 2nd largest share of around 20.2% in the China Testing, Inspection & Certification Market in 2020 and is likely to witness a CAGR of 7.4% during the same period owing to the rapid industrialization coupled with the rising trade of products and services in China region.

The top 5 players in the China Testing, Inspection & Certification industry are -

1. SGS Group

2. TUV Nord Group

3. Intertek Group plc

4. DEKRA Testing & Certification Co. Ltd

5. TUV SUD

