Phototherapy Equipment Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players and Forecast 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing awareness about personal health and increasing incidences of skin diseases are likely to aid the market growth of the Phototherapy Equipment Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phototherapy Equipment Market size is forecast to reach $1.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Phototherapy is a procedure in which light is used for treating several skin diseases such as Vitiligo, and psoriasis among others. During this procedure, the skin is covered with a special type of light that is emitted from a medical device that is known as a phototherapy unit. It is used to spot treatment of tiny areas in which the patient needs treatment of the full body. There are several products of phototherapy such as LED phototherapy, fiberoptic phototherapy, and conventional phototherapy which are most frequently used by dermatologists and neonatologists. The increasing prevalence of neonatal jaundice and rising number of low weight births along with the increasing incidences of skin diseases are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing usage of technologically advanced phototherapy equipment and increasing awareness regarding advanced phototherapy is set to further enhance the overall market developments of the Phototherapy Equipment Market for the period 2021-2026.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16790/phototherapy-equipment-market.html

Flashing year-end sale @ IndustryARC..!!

Buy any Report using “FLAT1000”

& Get FLAT 1000$ OFF, Grab the offer before it is gone

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the Phototherapy Equipment Market in 2020 owing to the increasing focus on LED phototherapy and increasing advancements in technologies of phototherapy equipment. The Phototherapy Equipment Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

Increasing awareness about personal health and increasing incidences of skin diseases are likely to aid the market growth of the Phototherapy Equipment Market report.

Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Phototherapy Equipment Market report.

Stringent regulations and improper reimbursement is poised to create the hurdles for the Phototherapy Equipment Market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16790

Segmental Analysis:

Phototherapy Equipment Market Analysis – By Product: LED Phototherapy held the largest share in the Phototherapy Equipment Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 5.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the increasing availability of the products that are extremely cost effective. Conventional phototherapy equipment includes compact fluorescent lamps and fluorescent lamps. It is a widely used procedure for treating infants and preterm neonates that are suffering from jaundice and several other diseases. High efficiency of the LED phototherapy equipment products and increasing prevalence of jaundice among children are increasing the growth of the segment. LED Phototherapy are estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.

Phototherapy Equipment Market Analysis – By Applications: Skin Disease Treatment held the largest share in the Phototherapy Equipment Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 5.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to increasing incidences of the skin diseases such as eczema, psoriasis, and acne among others. Increasing number of neonates that are suffering from jaundice and increasing advancements in phototherapy equipment are also increasing the growth of the segment. Neonatal Jaundice Management are estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.

Phototherapy Equipment Market Analysis – By Geography: North America dominated the Phototherapy Equipment Market with a major share of 35.9% in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing focus on LED phototherapy, increasing awareness regarding phototherapy, and increasing awareness regarding the health. Increasing demand for skin disease treatment and neonatal jaundice management among the consumers is also increasing the growth of the market in this region. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the increasing awareness regarding the advanced phototherapy equipment and increasing incidences of neonatal jaundice.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Phototherapy Equipment Industry are -

1. General Electric,

2. Natus Medical Incorporated,

3. Phoenix Medical Systems,

4. The Daavlin Company,

5. National Biological Corporation

Click on the following link to buy the Phototherapy Equipment Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16790

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Phototherapy Apparatus Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Phototherapy-Apparatus-Market-Research-501774

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062