USS Milwaukee Visits Limón, Costa Rica

Milwaukee’s port visit to Limón is part of U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise Initiative to reaffirm the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity within the Americas.

Sailors partnered up to explore the port city of Limón, enjoy the local beaches and cuisine, and meet some of the locals.

“The port of Limón was a great place for my Sailors to relax and learn about a new culture,” said Milwaukee Commanding Officer Cmdr. Brian Forster. “Every Sailor onboard enjoyed seeing the sights and eating local dishes. Limón was an excellent visit for Sailors to recharge during a deployment in the Caribbean.”

Milwaukee deployed to the U.S. Fourth Fleet area of responsibility in October under Commander, Task Force 45, the command element in charge of directing combined naval operations and exercises, building regional maritime partnerships, and supporting Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission of counter-illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

Recently, the Milwaukee conducted a bilateral maritime interdiction exercise with the Dominican Republic Navy in November to improve interoperability and demonstrate the strategic partnership with the Dominican Republic that helps facilitate conducting naval operations against emerging threats in the region.

Homeported in Mayport, Fla., the Milwaukee is on its second deployment to the Fourth Fleet area of responsibility in the past year. Its Sailors have truly embodied the ship’s motto of “Strength and Freedom” in their efforts to support counter-illicit drug trafficking and in strengthening of ties with regional allies and partners.