US Naval Community College Selects Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for Aviation Maintenance Technology Program

This new agreement provides active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen an opportunity to earn a naval-relevant associate degree in aviation maintenance technology that will directly contribute to the readiness of the naval services and set them on a path of life-long learning.

“This program will take our Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen to new heights in naval-relevant education,” said USNCC’s President Randi R. Cosentino, Ed.D. “We are excited to support the Naval Aviation Enterprise’s promise to fly, fight, lead, and win. This degree program will provide our naval aviation maintainers the education that helps our naval forces maintain the competitive advantage over our adversaries.”

Naval professionals who pursue the Associate of Science in Aviation Maintenance Technology through USNCC will have an opportunity to gain an in-depth understanding of general aeronautics and applications, airframe structures, reciprocating engine theory, turbine engine theory, and more. The six aviation maintenance courses taken as part of the degree program can be used to prepare students for the Federal Aviation Administration airframe and powerplant certification testing process. Aviation Maintenance Technology degree program graduates become eligible to apply for the Aviation Maintenance Technology Part 65 Certification. The degree will also have an established transfer path to a Bachelor of Science in Aviation Maintenance or a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics through ERAU.

“Our longstanding relationship with the military, providing exceptional instruction to service men and women around the globe, is a point of pride for our institution,” said John Waltret, Ph.D., chancellor for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Worldwide Campus. “We are extremely eager to begin this new partnership with USNCC to develop aviation maintenance talent for the Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard.”

The degree pathway also includes a Certificate in Naval Studies taught by the USNCC’s faculty and a professional certificate in aviation maintenance technology through ERAU.

ERAU is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. While the USNCC is pursuing accreditation – a process that typically takes two to three years – ERAU will be the primary degree grantor for this associate degree program, ensuring the service members who graduate from this program receive a transferable degree from an accredited institution.

Active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen can fill out a student interest form on the USNCC website, www.usncc.edu, and the USNCC anticipates accepting applications on the website starting in February. The first courses will start in the summer of 2023.

The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Inquire Now link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program.