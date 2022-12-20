Sustainability turns vital for Data Centre Cooling Market success - 2023 Trends, Business Insights and Forecast to 2029.
Alternative cooling systems and AI power turns vital in Data Centre Cooling Market. Report by DataM covers 2023 Trends, Business Insights and Forecasts to 2029.
Hydrogen fuel cells, no diesel generators and Ai powered cooling systems will pave way for Net Zero by 2030 in Data Centre Cooling systems”TOKYO, JAPAN, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
Data center cooling refers to the various processes, techniques and equipment used to reduce temperatures inside data centers and remove heat generated by data servers. Failure to effectively manage the heat generated within the data center can lead to catastrophic failure and cause enormous losses for businesses.
Market Size Growth Rate:
According to the DataM market research report, the global data center cooling market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Due to the growing usage of data centers due to technological advances, the data center cooling market is growing rapidly. The low energy efficiency of data center cooling solutions is likely to hamper the market growth.
Market Drivers:
Computing technologies have undergone revolutionary changes in the past decade. The rise of cloud computing applications has increased the demand for data centers to handle backend work. Data centers are adopting more powerful server machines to increase computing power and handle ever-growing demand. Using more powerful data servers generates heat and creates high ambient temperatures in the data server rooms. Therefore, appropriate data center cooling solutions are required to dissipate the heat generated by the machines. The ongoing advances in computing technology are a key driver for the growth of the data center cooling market.
Market Restraints:
Over the forecast period, the low energy efficiency of data center cooling solutions will likely restrain the global market growth. Data centers generate massive amounts of heat during operation. Therefore, high-end cooling solutions are required to remove the excess heat. Many cooling solutions used in modern data centers are extremely energy intensive and inefficient. The inefficiency of these cooling solutions leads to higher energy utilization and ultimately translates into higher operating costs for data center operators.
Market Opportunities:
The development of quantum computing is expected to provide major opportunities for the global data center cooling market during the forecast period. Quantum computing is an emerging field that harnesses the laws of quantum mechanics to solve problems too complex for classic computers. With the development of quantum computing-enabled data centers, new opportunities will emerge for the global data center cooling market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis:
The global data center cooling industry experienced the detrimental effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pandemic restrictions prevented the development and operationalization of new data centers, thereby reducing demand for data center cooling solutions. The only major demand generated during this period was for the upgradation of existing data centers. However, with the relaxing of pandemic restrictions from mid-2021 onwards, the development of new data centers has increased significantly. The growth in deploying new data centers in the post-pandemic period will contribute significantly to the growth of the global data center cooling market.
Recent Developments in the Industry:
1. In April 2021, Microsoft deployed a new immersion cooling solution at its data center in Seattle, Washington, U.S.
2. In December 2022, Green Revolution Cooling announced a partnership with Shell Lubricants to develop and provide state-of-the-art immersion cooling solutions for modern data centers.
3. In November 2022, Iceotope and Meta announced the co-development of new immersion cooling solutions for data center hard drives.
Market Segmentation:
As per the research analysis, the global data center cooling market is segmented by type into room cooling and rack and row cooling. The global market is segmented by the cooling system into the air conditioner, precession air conditioners, chillers, air handling units and others. The global market is segmented by cooling technique air-based cooling techniques and liquid-based cooling. The global market is segmented by data center type into large, mid-size and small. The global market is segmented by end-user into telecommunications, retail, healthcare, information technology, energy and others.
Based on the cooling technique, the liquid-based cooling segment is estimated to grow at a very high CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2029). Modern data centers use high computing power and generate much heat, which air-based cooling techniques cannot adequately dissipate. Data centers extensively use the liquid-based cooling technique to meet their needs.
Geographical Classification:
The global data center cooling market study is segmented into major countries: North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.
North America Data Center Cooling Market:
North America is a developed region and a global leader in information technology. The region is at the forefront of various emerging technologies primarily due to the U.S. IT Industry. Cloud computing and quantum computing are among the various technologies being developed by U.S.-based tech companies. Furthermore, the region has a well-established network of data centers to cater to growing regional demand. The North American data center cooling will witness sustained growth in the upcoming years.
Europe Data Center Cooling Market:
Europe is another developed region with a well-developed IT industry. Many European countries are adopting national digitization programs to improve governance and increase convenience for citizens. Many European companies are investing in researching and developing new computing technologies. The European data center cooling market is expected to grow strongly during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific Data Center Cooling Market:
The Asia-Pacific market is rapidly developing, and many countries have well-developed information technology industries. Many international companies are establishing their data centers in the region due to rising demand from major countries such as India, China, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia and Malaysia. The Asia-Pacific data center cooling market will experience strong growth during the forecast period.
Competitive Analysis:
The major players in the global data center cooling market are adopting various strategies to generate growth in the global market. Some key strategies pursued by the market players include designing and patenting new cooling solutions, expanding the scope of services and expanding to new national and regional markets.
Major Companies:
Major key companies contributing to the market's growth include Airedale Air Conditioning, Climaveneta, Data Aire, Vertiv, Rittal, Schneider Electric, Stulz, Fujitsu, Daikin Industries and CITEC International.
Data Centre Cooling Market Study Scope
By Architecture:
• Room cooling
• Rack and row cooling
By Cooling System:
• Air Conditioner
• Precession Air Conditioner
• Chillers
• Air Handling Units
• Others
By Cooling Technique:
• Air-based cooling technique
• Liquid-based cooling
By Data Center Type:
• Large
• Mid-Size
• Small
By End-User:
• Telecommunications
• Retail
• Healthcare
• Information Technology
• Energy
• Others
By Region:
• North America
• South America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
