Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Lower Mainland, with snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 centimetres expected to begin late afternoon Monday, Dec. 19 until the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

Drivers are advised to stay off the road unless their vehicle is properly equipped with winter tires.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s maintenance contractors are out in full force and are ready to manage any accumulations of snow. With colder temperatures this week, the ministry’s maintenance contractors are increasing the use of sand to provide better traction.

It is important for drivers to keep their distance as sand is applied and to not pass winter maintenance equipment. Drivers who must travel should maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.

Drivers can assist maintenance crews by safely moving over when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching. This allows maintenance crews to clear the snow and improve road conditions to reduce hazards for drivers and help them get home safely.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: https://www.DriveBC.ca