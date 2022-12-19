Snowfall warning issued for Malahat, Alberni summit

CANADA, December 19 - Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Highway 1 over the Malahat, the Alberni Summit on Highway 4, and other parts of eastern Vancouver Island on Monday, Dec. 19, forecasting as much as 20 centimetres of snow.

Drivers are advised to stay off the road unless their vehicle is properly equipped for winter. For travel over the Malahat and Highway 4, all personal vehicles are required to have winter tires (M+S or mountain snowflake symbol) in good condition. All commercial vehicles must carry chains.

Avoiding travel this evening and overnight when the weather is forecast to be poor will help Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s maintenance contractors keep the roads clear.

The ministry’s maintenance contractors are out in full force and are ready to manage any accumulations of snow. With colder temperatures this week, the ministry’s maintenance contractors are increasing the use of sand to provide better traction.

It is important for drivers to keep their distance as sand is applied and to not pass winter maintenance equipment. Drivers who must travel should maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.

Drivers can also assist maintenance crews by moving over safely when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching. This allows maintenance crews to clear the snow and improve road conditions to reduce hazards for drivers and help them get home safely.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: http://www.drivebc.ca/