Commercial vehicles must follow chain-up rules to travel Malahat

Nearly 100 people experiencing homelessness on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside will soon have access to more housing.
Attorney General
November 21, 2022 10:43 AM
To help deliver more good homes for people, the Province is introducing new laws to build the homes people need, make it possible for homes that are vacant to be rented and remove discriminatory age and rental restrictions in stratas that hurt young families.
Children and Family Development
November 25, 2022 8:08 AM
B.C. child and family welfare laws now respect and uphold the inherent rights of Indigenous communities to provide their own child and family services with the passing of new legislation.
Citizens' Services
November 24, 2022 1:30 PM
Starting and maintaining a business in B.C. just got easier with a new, more secure online service for registering and managing general partnerships and sole proprietorships.
Education and Child Care
December 2, 2022 10:40 AM
Investments in child care continue to save money for families throughout British Columbia by putting money back into the pockets of parents and making life more affordable as child care fee reductions take effect.
Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation
November 18, 2022 12:02 PM
With global inflation still driving costs up, families and small businesses in B.C. will get a one-time cost-of-living credit on their BC Hydro bill this fall, and a new BC Affordability Credit in January.
Environment and Climate Change Strategy
November 23, 2022 2:46 PM
British Columbia has led the way in the uptake of zero-emission vehicles in North America, increased the number of public charging stations in the province by 50% in one year, and eliminated the largest fossil fuel subsidy in the province – just three key areas where progress has been made on climate action, demonstrated in the 2022 Climate Change Accountability Report.
Finance
November 22, 2022 9:00 AM
On National Housing Day, the Province is releasing data that shows the speculation and vacancy tax (SVT) continues to turn empty units into homes and support the creation of additional affordable housing.
Forests
November 28, 2022 2:39 PM
Work is underway to enhance forest resilience to protect against the effects of wildfire and climate change in northeastern B.C.
Health
December 5, 2022 11:45 AM
Public-health officials are encouraging families and caregivers to get their kids vaccinated against influenza in advance of the holidays.
Housing
December 14, 2022 2:45 PM
Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation
November 29, 2022 8:00 AM
The seventh B.C. Cabinet and First Nations Leaders’ Gathering began on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, marking the first in-person gathering since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020 and the atmospheric river of 2021.
Intergovernmental Relations Secretariat
September 8, 2022 11:58 AM
Premier John Horgan issued the following statement on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of Canada and head of the Commonwealth:
Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation
December 5, 2022 11:15 AM
A new government initiative will create jobs and economic opportunities for British Columbians by supporting made-in-B.C. companies to develop and sell clean-tech solutions locally, so they can solve industry challenges.
Labour
November 24, 2022 11:22 AM
App-based ride-hailing and food-delivery workers in the Lower Mainland can provide input on the nature of their work during in-person roundtable meetings.
Municipal Affairs
November 23, 2022 10:45 AM
New incentives for skilled immigrants to settle in communities outside of the Metro Vancouver Regional District will help business owners throughout B.C. access the international talent pool.
Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills
November 28, 2022 1:25 PM
A new medical school on the Simon Fraser University (SFU) Surrey campus is taking a significant step forward with the hiring of an interim dean and provincial funding to support its development.
Public Safety and Solicitor General
December 12, 2022 10:19 AM
Government reforms to ICBC are paying off with affordable, steady rates and fiscal stability for people.
Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport
November 10, 2022 9:30 AM
The Province has provided funding to approximately 100 organizations through its Tourism Events Program (TEP) to build B.C.’s reputation as an events destination and increase visitation.
Transportation and Infrastructure
November 23, 2022 9:30 AM
Drivers will return to Highway 1 through the Kicking Horse Canyon ahead of schedule at 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Water, Land and Resource Stewardship
October 21, 2022 11:00 AM
The conservation of endangered species in B.C. took a monumental step forward in August 2022 as three spotted owls born and raised in a breeding facility were released into protected habitat in the Fraser Canyon, which was the first release of these rare birds into the wild anywhere in the world.
