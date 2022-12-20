On Dec. 19, 2022, the government enacted the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel International Student Health Fee Remission Regulation.

This regulation allows for the remission of debt to students enrolled in the Medical Services Plan (MSP) under a study permit issued under Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) measures. The regulation is applicable from March 1, 2022, onward.

The Province enacted this regulation to support people arriving from Ukraine who may not have the financial means to pay the International Student Health Fee (ISHF) and may be unable to work for some time. Currently, people from Ukraine fleeing the Russian invasion of their country are not provided refugee status by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

For these individuals, who arrived in B.C. and enrolled in MSP with a CUAET study permit since the summer of 2022, the Ministry of Finance has been holding the bills while planning of the remission regulation was underway. To those who paid their fee prior to Dec. 19, 2022, the Ministry of Finance will contact these individuals and refund their payments.

Quick Facts:

The ISHF is a $75 monthly fee billed to all individuals five and older enrolled in MSP with a study permit issued by Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

The CUAET is a federal accelerated temporary residence program to allow individuals arriving from Ukraine to work, study or stay in Canada for three years or until it is safe to return home.

The remission regulation builds on several other financial and health supports for people arriving in B.C. from Ukraine.

For instance, the Province is investing $12 million in BC Settlement and Integration Services over two years and covering 100% of eligible prescription costs through PharmaCare for one year for people arriving in B.C. under CUAET.

Learn More:

To learn more about supports available to people arriving from Ukrainian and how to support those individuals, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/tourism-immigration/ukraine/welcome

or call the Service BC toll-free phone line: 1 800 663-7867.

To learn more about enrolling for MSP, visit:

www.gov.bc.ca/MSP/applyforhealthcare

or call: 1 800 663-7100.

For more information about assistance for Canadians in Ukraine, visit:

https://www.international.gc.ca/world-monde/issues_development-enjeux_developpement/response_conflict-reponse_conflits/crisis-crises/ukraine-assistance-aide.aspx?lang=eng

To learn more about the CUAET program, visit:

https://www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/services/immigrate-canada/ukraine-measures/cuaet.html