Residents of West Prince to benefit from a new fuel efficient and accessible vehicle fleet

CANADA, December 19 - Today, Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, the Honourable Ernie Hudson, Minister of Health and Wellness and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Alberton—Bloomfield, and Sherry Tremblay, Manager of Transportation West Inc., announced more than $735,000 in joint funding for an upgraded vehicle fleet for Transportation West Inc., a non-profit community organization offering affordable transportation services for those in need in the West Prince region of PEI.

This funding will support the purchase of five fuel-efficient vehicles: one seven-passenger van, two 10-passenger vans, and two 14-passenger vans. Work will also include equipping the vehicles with wheelchair accessible ramps. These upgrades align with Transportation West Inc.’s long-term goals of transitioning to a fully electric fleet to help mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and providing a sustainable transportation option for Islanders in need.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country’s economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

“With this investment, we are ensuring that our most vulnerable populations’ transportation needs are heard and met, while also building the foundation of a cleaner future for Islanders. This is yet another example of the successful and ongoing collaboration between governments and local organizations on climate action.”

Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

“Dependable transit makes our communities stronger. It allows our residents to stay connected to their communities so they can access employment and social programs, attend appointments, visit friends and family and maintain an independent and active lifestyle. This funding will ensure the availability and reliability of the service for the residents of West Prince.”

The Honourable Ernie Hudson, Minister of Health and Wellness and the Member of the Legislative Assembly for Alberton—Bloomfield, on behalf of the Honourable Cory Deagle, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

“Transportation West Inc. takes pride in our ability to provide safe, efficient and friendly transportation to those in need in communities across Western PEI. Newer, larger vehicles will help us meet our commitments to our community.”

Sherry Tremblay, Manager, Transportation West Inc.

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada is investing $294,025 for this project, the Government of Prince Edward Island is providing $244,996, and Transportation West Inc. is investing $196,041.

The Government of Canada’s funding comes from the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

Over the past 6 years, over $24.7 billion of the Investing in Canada Plan funding has supported public transit infrastructure projects across the country.

The Government of Canada has invested more than $293 million in 152 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada’s work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

