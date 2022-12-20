Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 324,543 in the last 365 days.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds COUP, HZNP, PSBP, and WEBR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Coupa Software Incorporated COUP

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Coupa Software Incorporated COUP in connection with the proposed acquisition of COUP by Thoma Bravo that includes a significant minority investment from a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, COUP shareholders will receive $81.00 in cash for each share of COUP common stock owned.  If you own COUP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/coup    

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company HZNP

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company HZNP in connection with the proposed acquisition of HZNP by Amgen Inc.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, HZNP shareholders will receive $116.50 in cash for each share of HZNP common stock owned.  If you own HZNP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hznp

PSB Holding Corp. PSBP

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of PSB Holding Corp. PSBP in connection with the proposed merger of PSBP with Summit Financial Group, Inc. ("Summit").  Under the merger agreement, PSBP shareholders will receive 1.2347 shares of Summit's common stock for each PSBP share, representing implied per-share consideration of $31.48 based upon Summit's 's December 16, 2022 closing price of $25.50.  If you own PSBP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/psbp

Weber Inc WEBR

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Weber Inc WEBR in connection with the proposed acquisition of WEBR by BDT Capital Partners LLC.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, WEBR shareholders will receive $8.05 in cash for each share of WEBR common stock owned.  If you own WEBR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/webr  

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-reminds-coup-hznp-psbp-and-webr-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301706452.html

SOURCE Weiss Law

You just read:

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds COUP, HZNP, PSBP, and WEBR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.