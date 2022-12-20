Davis Estates Announces Promotion of Walter Leiva to Winemaker

Luxury Calistoga Winery Promotes Former Associate Winemaker, Walter Leiva to Winemaker of the Davis Estates wines portfolio.

CALISTOGA, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Davis Estates, one of Calistoga's most luxury wineries, announces the promotion of Walter Leiva to Winemaker, where he will be working alongside consulting winemakers Cary Gott and Philippe Melka, and overseeing all aspects of wine production on the estate.

"I am honored to now hold the position of Winemaker at Davis Estates and continue my work to elevate the impressive portfolio of wines here." shares Leiva. "The enchanting blend of science, nature and art is something that deeply resonates with me, and I am excited to continue bringing my passion to life within the Davis Estates wines".

Leiva first joined the winemaking team at Davis Estates in 2016 alongside consulting winemakers Cary Gott and Philippe Melka. Now, as the resident expert on the day-to-day happenings on Davis Estates winemaking, Leiva utilizes a naturalistic, 'less is more' approach with his winemaking style, striving to be as hands-on as the vintage will allow him to be while still highlighting the natural qualities of the fruit. His philosophy at Davis Estates is to showcase the estates' high-quality vineyards that they are fortunate to be able to source fruit from.

"Walter's innovative thinking and winemaking style is perfectly aligned with the future direction of Davis Estates," shares founder and owner, Mike Davis. "He expertly blends traditional winemaking techniques with modern technology and we are excited to see how Walter expands his impact with this well deserved new title."

The Davis Estates portfolio includes Davis Estates and Phase V Labels. For more information on Davis Estates, visit http://www.davisestates.com and follow them on Facebook, and Instagram.

About Davis Estates:

Davis Estates is a family owned and operated estate winery located in the northern region of Napa Valley crafting exceptional wines known for their nuance, complexity, and elegance. Best-known for terroir-driven Cabernet Sauvignons, Davis Estates also produces exceptional Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir and special Bordeaux blends, along with single varietals of everything grown on the estate. The picturesque winery property covers 155 acres, 11 of which are planted to Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Petite Sirah and Petit Verdot. The estate sweeps from the famous Silverado Trail on the valley floor up into the eastern hills, cresting at 1,100 feet. This change of elevation, exposure and micro-climate, combined with a range of well-drained volcanic soils, creates an ideal place to grow their preeminent grapes.

