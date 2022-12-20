AutoLeap Wins Seven Awards in G2's Winter 2023 Report

Toronto, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto, Ontario -

G2 recognized AutoLeap with an impressive seven awards in its Winter 2023 Report.

AutoLeap received G2 awards across various software leader, relationship, usability, admin and requirement categories.

"We are honored to receive seven awards in G2's Winter 2023 Report," said Steve Lau and Rameez Ansari, co-founders and co-CEOs of AutoLeap. "AutoLeap is grateful for the opportunity to make a transformative impact for shop owners across North America. These awards are a testament to the drive and grit of the AutoLeap team, who work tirelessly to deliver high quality solutions for our customers."

AutoLeap delivers an all-in-one auto repair software to help shop owners operate efficiently. From invoices and estimates to scheduling and reporting, the technology covers every aspect of shop management.

Over 60 million people rely on G2, the world's largest software review website, to compare and contrast top software in the marketplace. According to the review site, "G2 scores products and vendors based on reviews gathered from our user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks."

This new round of honors adds to AutoLeap's collection for the year. Back in G2's Fall 2022 Report, AutoLeap received recognition for two software leader and relationship awards.

About AutoLeap

AutoLeap provides an all-in-one, cloud-based auto repair software that helps automotive shop owners better understand, manage and grow their business—from scheduling appointments to managing technicians and generating invoices. The best auto repair shops choose AutoLeap as it helps them save time and make more money.

###

For more information about AutoLeap, contact the company here:

AutoLeap

AutoLeap

855 560 0088

content@autoleap.com

199 Bay St. #4000, Toronto, ON M5L 1A9, Canada

AutoLeap