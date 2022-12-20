Cannabis Company Seven Leaves LLC Announces the Launch of Several New Products

Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2022) - Seven Leaves LLC is excited to announce the launch of several new strains and products: Sneakers, Thirst Trap, Drip, and Pink Certz

The products available are categorized into three categories: Indica, Hybrid, and Sativa. Indica, also fondly known as the "in-da-couch," is well-known for its relaxing properties. Hybrid, on the other hand, is a combination of the Indica and Sativa, which puts together different percentages characteristics to produce more variations. Sativa, on the other hand, provides a daytime euphoric effect, resulting in more energy and enhanced cognitive functions.

Seven Leaves LLC Image #1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8397/148694_bdb3f01e54da39a0_001full.jpg

Under Indica, customers can explore Piggy Bank, Supreme 41, Grease Monkey, La Kush Cake, Envy, Jealousy, Black Slush, and Astro Mints. Sativa variations include Columbian Haze, Street Heat, Grape Valley Haze, Jupiter Jack, Train Wreck, and XJ13. The Hybrid category offers Bon Bons, Milkshake Grenade, Slush, Purple Jellato, and Vovo.

Seven Leaves has recently introduced other exciting products: Blue Slush, Bon Bons, Vovo, and Zruntz. The company continues to make major strides in advancements to the industry while focused on expansion through the introduction of new products and services.

About:

Seven Leaves LLC has been in the business of producing high-quality Cannabis for the last 10 years. The company was co-founded by Sami Bundlez, who built his network by first entering the music industry. Seven Leaves LLC has built impressive connections with celebrities and entertainers in the music, sports, and entertainment industries.

Press Contact-

Email-kalishaperera23@gmail.com

Website- https://www.sevenleavesca.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148694