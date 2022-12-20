Recalled lots of Alfalfa Cubes not registered to be sold in Oregon
The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) has confirmed the recalled product, Top of the Rockies Alfalfa Cubes, nor the manufacturer, Manzanola Feeds, is registered to be sold in Oregon. Manzanola Feeds voluntarily recalled specific lots of their Top of the Rockies Alfalfa Cubes because they could potentially to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum. This organism that can cause severe and potentially fatal toxicity in animals eating the contaminated food or coming into contact with the contact areas exposed to the product.
ODA is not aware of any unlicensed distribution of the product statewide. However, out of an abundance of caution, the department is reaching out to the veterinary community to educate and raise awareness that can be shared with livestock owners. Below is information provided by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
FDA Cautions Horse Owners Not to Feed Recalled Lots of Top of the Rockies Alfalfa Cubes due to Reports of Illness and Death
FDA, in cooperation with state departments of agriculture in CO, LA, NM, and TX, is investigating cases of illness and death in horses.
Fast Facts
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is cautioning horse owners not to feed Top of the Rockies alfalfa cubes with the date codes 111222, 111322, 111422, 111522, and 111622.
- These alfalfa cubes have been recalled by Manzanola Feeds of Manzanola, CO, which distributes products directly to feed stores and co-ops in 10 states. Further distribution is possible, so it’s important to check the date codes if you have these products.
- Top of the Rockies alfalfa cubes are sold in white and tan plastic 50-pound bags with green labeling. The date codes are on the front of the package.
- If you have Top of the Rockies alfalfa cubes with these date codes, or you can’t be sure of the date code of the products you have, throw them away in a secure container and follow the handling and cleaning instructions below.
- FDA is aware of at least 98 horses in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Texas who showed neurologic symptoms. At least 45 of these horses have died or were euthanized due to declining health.
- The symptoms reported are consistent with botulism, and while further testing is underway to pinpoint the cause of the horse illnesses, horse owners and handlers should take precautions to protect human and animal health.
- Immediately consult a veterinarian if your horse ate this product and shows signs of neurologic illness, such as muscle tremors, difficulty eating or swallowing, difficulty standing, or collapse.