Recalled lots of Alfalfa Cubes not registered to be sold in Oregon

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) has confirmed the recalled product, Top of the Rockies Alfalfa Cubes, nor the manufacturer, Manzanola Feeds, is registered to be sold in Oregon. Manzanola Feeds voluntarily recalled specific lots of their Top of the Rockies Alfalfa Cubes because they could potentially to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum. This organism that can cause severe and potentially fatal toxicity in animals eating the contaminated food or coming into contact with the contact areas exposed to the product.

ODA is not aware of any unlicensed distribution of the product statewide. However, out of an abundance of caution, the department is reaching out to the veterinary community to educate and raise awareness that can be shared with livestock owners. Below is information provided by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

FDA Cautions Horse Owners Not to Feed Recalled Lots of Top of the Rockies Alfalfa Cubes due to Reports of Illness and Death

FDA, in cooperation with state departments of agriculture in CO, LA, NM, and TX, is investigating cases of illness and death in horses.

Fast Facts