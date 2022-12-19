La Trobe experts available over summer

Please contact experts directly over the summer.

Many experts prefer SMS as the first method of contact.

Some may not be available on public holidays, noted under their contact information.

If unsure, please contact on email first.

Contents

Aged care and ageing

Animals and pets

Education, back to school, reading

Bushfire safety, recovery

Conspiracy theories and anti-vax sentiment

Gender, Safety

Health, diet, alcohol, sport and exercise

Media, history and politics

New Year ahead

Science and tech

Tourism and transport

Working, not working

You can search all La Trobe University academic staff on Scholars La Trobe.

AGED CARE AND AGEING

ANIMALS AND PETS

EDUCATION, BACK TO SCHOOL, READING

Blending remote and classroom learning; digital technologies in the classroom; e-learning; online learning

Dr Stefan Schutt, Senior Lecturer in Learning Design, School of Education

0410 387 622 / s.schutt@latrobe.edu.au

Not available: 24, 25, 26 December, 1 and 2 January

BUSHFIRE SAFETY, RECOVERY

CONSPIRACY THEORIES, ANTI-VAX SENTIMENT

How conspiracy theories and ideologies take hold, conspiracy theories related to COVID-19 and vaccination , why people can be vaccine hesitant, how to respond to someone spreading disinformation

Dr Mathew Marques, School of Psychology and Public Health

0405 507 727 / M.Marques@latrobe.edu.au

GENDER, SAFETY

HEALTH, DIET, ALCOHOL, SPORT AND EXERCISE

The meaning of food in people’s lives, how food embodies cultural values, sustainable consumption, veganism/vegetarianism

Dr Matt Ruby, School of Psychology and Public Health

0490 854 736 / m.ruby@latrobe.edu.au

In North America for December & January, please allow for time difference

How we can keep active, healthy and eating well over the summer period, and why it's important

Dr Steve Cousins, Lecturer Community and Allied Health (Bendigo based)

0450 318 190 / stephen.cousins@latrobe.edu.au

Not available between December 24 to 28

Memory systems, Indigenous memory systems, songlines, Indigenous knowledges - science, writing non-fiction

Dr Lynney Kelly AM, Humanities & Social Sciences School

0409 554 193 / L.Kelly@latrobe.edu.au

Sustainable and nutritious future foods and plants/foods for outer space

Dr Kim Johnson, Institute for Agriculture and Food

0418 858 465 / K.Johnson@latrobe.edu.au

Not available 24, 25 December, 1 January

Sport sponsorship, management, organisational theorist, systemic governance, ambush marketing and consumer behaviour

Dr Geoff Dickson, Associate Professor of Sport Management

0475 776 029 / G.Dickson@latrobe.edu.au

Sports injuries, women's AFL, female athlete, knee arthritis, kneecap pain, ACL injuries

Dr Brooke Patterson, physiotherapist, Sport and Exercise Medicine Research Centre

0418 527 768 / B.Patterson@latrobe.edu.au

Not available 25, 26 December and 1 January

Perceptual, visual and cognitive skills of athletes and in sport, virtual reality training, mental health within fantasy football, the visual impact of pink ball in cricket

Dr Luke Wilkins, subject coordinator for Motor Behaviour in Sport and Talent Identification and Development

0451 117 652 / L.Wilkins@latrobe.edu.au

Not available 24, 25, 26, 31 December and 1 January

The Australian Ballet, Victorian Institute of Sport & tendon injury, persistent pain, sports injuries

Dr Ebonie Rio, Senior Research Fellow Physiotherapy

E.Rio@latrobe.edu.au

Not available 24, 25, 26, 31 December and 1 January

MEDIA, HISTORY AND POLITICS

Social media cultures and platform trends, youth-focused platforms such as TikTok, the use of social media for education/learning, digital misinformation, fandom/celebrity

Dr Clare Southerton, Digital Technology and Pedagogy

C.Southerton@latrobe.edu.au

Not available 25, 31 December and 1 January

History of Coal, Climate change, Australian Aboriginal/Colonial history, feminism, body image, mothering

Dr Liz Conor, Department of Archaeology and History

0424 132 605 / L.Conor@latrobe.edu.au

Not available 24 & 25 December

Digital and social media, digital self-marketing, politics and social media, personal branding

Natalie McKenna , discipline lead in strategic communication

0420 378 026 / N.McKenna@latrobe.edu.au

Not available 24, 25, 26 December

NEW YEAR AHEAD

New Year's resolutions, enhancing resilience, wellbeing and positivity post-pandemic

Adjunct Lecturer Ros Ben-Moshe, School of Psychology and Public Health

0413 592 030 / r.ben-moshe@latrobe.edu.au

Not available 25, 26 December and 1 January.

SCIENCE AND TECH

TOURISM AND TRANSPORT

WORK, NOT WORKING

Needing to take a break, working from home verses the office, switching of from work

Dr Jodi Oakman, Centre for Ergonomics and Human Factors

0447 152 944 / J.Oakman@latrobe.edu.au

Not available 25, 31 December and 1 January

