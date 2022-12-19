La Trobe experts available over summer
Contents
- Aged care and ageing
- Animals and pets
- Education, back to school, reading
- Bushfire safety, recovery
- Conspiracy theories and anti-vax sentiment
- Gender, Safety
- Health, diet, alcohol, sport and exercise
- Media, history and politics
- New Year ahead
- Science and tech
- Tourism and transport
- Working, not working
AGED CARE AND AGEING
ANIMALS AND PETS
EDUCATION, BACK TO SCHOOL, READING
-
Blending remote and classroom learning; digital technologies in the classroom; e-learning; online learning
Dr Stefan Schutt, Senior Lecturer in Learning Design, School of Education
0410 387 622 / s.schutt@latrobe.edu.au
Not available: 24, 25, 26 December, 1 and 2 January
BUSHFIRE SAFETY, RECOVERY
CONSPIRACY THEORIES, ANTI-VAX SENTIMENT
-
How conspiracy theories and ideologies take hold, conspiracy theories related to COVID-19 and vaccination , why people can be vaccine hesitant, how to respond to someone spreading disinformation
Dr Mathew Marques, School of Psychology and Public Health
0405 507 727 / M.Marques@latrobe.edu.au
GENDER, SAFETY
HEALTH, DIET, ALCOHOL, SPORT AND EXERCISE
-
The meaning of food in people’s lives, how food embodies cultural values, sustainable consumption, veganism/vegetarianism
Dr Matt Ruby, School of Psychology and Public Health
0490 854 736 / m.ruby@latrobe.edu.au
In North America for December & January, please allow for time difference
-
How we can keep active, healthy and eating well over the summer period, and why it's important
Dr Steve Cousins, Lecturer Community and Allied Health (Bendigo based)
0450 318 190 / stephen.cousins@latrobe.edu.au
Not available between December 24 to 28
-
Memory systems, Indigenous memory systems, songlines, Indigenous knowledges - science, writing non-fiction
Dr Lynney Kelly AM, Humanities & Social Sciences School
0409 554 193 / L.Kelly@latrobe.edu.au
-
Sustainable and nutritious future foods and plants/foods for outer space
Dr Kim Johnson, Institute for Agriculture and Food
0418 858 465 / K.Johnson@latrobe.edu.au
Not available 24, 25 December, 1 January
-
Sport sponsorship, management, organisational theorist, systemic governance, ambush marketing and consumer behaviour
Dr Geoff Dickson, Associate Professor of Sport Management
0475 776 029 / G.Dickson@latrobe.edu.au
-
Sports injuries, women's AFL, female athlete, knee arthritis, kneecap pain, ACL injuries
Dr Brooke Patterson, physiotherapist, Sport and Exercise Medicine Research Centre
0418 527 768 / B.Patterson@latrobe.edu.au
Not available 25, 26 December and 1 January
-
Perceptual, visual and cognitive skills of athletes and in sport, virtual reality training, mental health within fantasy football, the visual impact of pink ball in cricket
Dr Luke Wilkins, subject coordinator for Motor Behaviour in Sport and Talent Identification and Development
0451 117 652 / L.Wilkins@latrobe.edu.au
Not available 24, 25, 26, 31 December and 1 January
-
The Australian Ballet, Victorian Institute of Sport & tendon injury, persistent pain, sports injuries
Dr Ebonie Rio, Senior Research Fellow Physiotherapy
E.Rio@latrobe.edu.au
Not available 24, 25, 26, 31 December and 1 January
MEDIA, HISTORY AND POLITICS
-
Social media cultures and platform trends, youth-focused platforms such as TikTok, the use of social media for education/learning, digital misinformation, fandom/celebrity
Dr Clare Southerton, Digital Technology and Pedagogy
C.Southerton@latrobe.edu.au
Not available 25, 31 December and 1 January
-
History of Coal, Climate change, Australian Aboriginal/Colonial history, feminism, body image, mothering
Dr Liz Conor, Department of Archaeology and History
0424 132 605 / L.Conor@latrobe.edu.au
Not available 24 & 25 December
-
Digital and social media, digital self-marketing, politics and social media, personal branding
Natalie McKenna, discipline lead in strategic communication
0420 378 026 / N.McKenna@latrobe.edu.au
Not available 24, 25, 26 December
NEW YEAR AHEAD
-
New Year's resolutions, enhancing resilience, wellbeing and positivity post-pandemic
Adjunct Lecturer Ros Ben-Moshe, School of Psychology and Public Health
0413 592 030 / r.ben-moshe@latrobe.edu.au
Not available 25, 26 December and 1 January.
SCIENCE AND TECH
TOURISM AND TRANSPORT
WORK, NOT WORKING
-
Needing to take a break, working from home verses the office, switching of from work
Dr Jodi Oakman, Centre for Ergonomics and Human Factors
0447 152 944 / J.Oakman@latrobe.edu.au
Not available 25, 31 December and 1 January
Image: "An Australian Beach" by Joe Shlabotnik is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.