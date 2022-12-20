Privatelabelcos Helps Over 3,500 Budding Makeup Artists and Lovers to Create their Own Cosmetic Lines

The company is a renowned cosmetics manufacturer with 10 years in the beauty industry.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Privatelabelcos is pleased to announce it has reached an impressive milestone - helping 3,500+ new and passionate makeup artists to create their own private label cosmetics lines.Established in 2013, Privatelabelcos is a well-known cosmetics manufacturer that aims to help makeup artists to create their own cosmetic lines – complete with their own logos. The company’s factory is located in China and boasts over 5,000 vegan and cruelty-free makeup formulas and creative packaging. At its core, Privatelabelcos’ mission is to create more opportunities to realize their customers’ dreams through its continuous renewal technology and better resource integration capabilities.Recently, Privatelabelcos has reached an impressive milestone, helping over 3,500 makeup artists and makeup lovers to fulfill their dreams and turn their passion into a money-earning business. Each label offers a MOQ of 50 unique pieces that are vegan and cruelty free. Not only that, but the customers can also choose additional services from support dropshipping, website building, photography, label printing, and more.“With Privatelabelcos, you’ll have a multitude of different products to choose from to create your own cosmetic line ,” says CEO, Leanda. “Once you have chosen your line, you can pay directly on our website, without having to spend time communicating with a sales representative. It’s so simple, so affordable, and so much fun!”To date, Privatelabelcos has participated in nine international exhibitions, garnering cooperation from more than 5,000 cosmetic companies from around the world.For more information about Privatelabelcos, or to start creating a new makeup line, please visit https://privatelabelcos.com/ About PrivatelabelcosPrivatelabelcos was founded by CEO, Leanda Y., who started her career in cosmetics trade, followed by factory ownership. One day, Leanda visited New York from China and learned that girls of all ages had a passion for makeup – and that there wasn’t a private label cosmetics company that appealed to all demographics. Since then, Leanda knew she wanted to focus on private label cosmetics and her company was born.