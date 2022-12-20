Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2300 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest made in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in the 2300 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 9:34 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where after all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 24-year-old Chaquan Barbett, of Northeast, DC.

On Monday, December 19, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of MPD’s Fugitive Unit transported 18-year-old Jerome Israel of Southeast, DC to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.

