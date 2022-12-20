Submit Release
Update: Vermont State Police - Watch Commander schedule, Dec. 19-25

 

The southern watch commander for the week is Lt. Tim Gould. The release has been updated below.

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

Watch Commander schedule for the week of: Dec. 19-25.

 

Please follow the attached instructions for contacting the Watch Commanders.

 

Watch Commander – North

Lt. Dave White

david.white@vermont.gov  

 

 

Watch Commander – South

Lt. Tim Gould

timothy.gould@vermont.gov

 

 

Watch Commander – Troop A (north)

Williston: 802-878-7111

St. Albans: 802-524-5993

Berlin: 802-229-9191

St. Johnsbury: 802-748-3111

Derby: 802-334-8881

 

Watch Commander – Troop B (south)

Westminster: 802-722-4600

Royalton: 802-234-9933

Shaftsbury: 802-442-5421

Rutland: 802-773-9101

New Haven: 802-388-4919

 

Please visit:

http://vsp.vermont.gov/stations

for a state coverage map of towns served by specific VSP Field Stations

 

 

 

 

