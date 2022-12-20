Hoapili Hale Closes Due to Power Outage

WAILUKU, Hawaii – Hoapili Hale (Wailuku courthouse) will be closed for the remainder of the day due to a power outage in the Wailuku area. The courthouse is located at 2145 Main St. and has been operating on emergency power since about 2 p.m.

As a result of the closure, Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald has ordered that the time for filing items due on December 19 is extended to December 20. He also ordered that hearings or trials canceled due to the closure shall be rescheduled.

The courthouse is expected to reopen tomorrow.