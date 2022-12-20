DHHL Media Release: Final EA Published for Kīpuka o ke Ola Clinic Relocation

(Waimea, Hawaiʻi Island) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) and the Waimea Hawaiian Homesteaders’ Association (WHHA) have published a final Environmental Assessment (EA) with a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the proposed relocation of the Kīpuka o ke Ola Clinic.

A review of the significant criteria outlined in HRS Chapter 343 and HAR Section 11-200.1-13 on the relocation of the Kīpuka o ke Ola Clinic has not identified significant adverse effects on the natural or human environment.

The Hawaiian Homes Commission (HHC) evaluated the final EA and issued a FONSI determination at its December 2022 HHC meeting. The final EA and FONSI are anticipated to be published in the Environmental Review Program’s The Environmental Notice on January 8, 2023.

“DHHL’s planning process for managing the land trust relies heavily on beneficiary consultation,” said Hawaiian Homes Commission Chair William J. Ailā, Jr. “This clinic is a great example of a beneficiary-led project that is consistent with DHHL’s Regional Plan for the area. It will ultimately provide greater health and wellness services to homesteaders and the community.”

WHHA and its subsidiary organization, the Waimea Nui Community Development Corporation (WNCDC), have been actively conceptualizing a community development project for over 40 years to address the cultural, economic, and social needs of Waimea area and Waimea Homestead families.

Following a 2015 Final EA with a FONSI, HHC approved a 65-year General Lease to WNCDC for 161 acres. Their plan included the development of a community agriculture complex and park, a green waste biodigester, a post-harvest facility, a commercial kitchen, and other facilities.

WHHA developed the Waimea Nui Regional Community Development Initiative (WNR-CDI) based on ideas and concepts articulated by the greater homestead community. The initiative incorporates the long-term visions of WHHA as outlined in the DHHL’s 2012 Waimea Regional Plan.

The proposal to relocate the existing Kīpuka o ke Ola Clinic to a two-acre site within the 161 acres already leased by WNCDC will allow the clinic to expand its treatment rooms to provide primary care, psychiatry, psychology, women’s health, la‘au lapa‘au, lomilomi, and acupuncture services. In addition, the clinic would expand its Ulu Laukahi Program, which addresses chronic care disease management.

Kīpuka o ke Ola was established in response to a community needs assessment conducted by WHHA, which called for a health clinic that could specifically address the health disparities endured by Native Hawaiians in North Hawai‘i.

A draft Environmental Assessment was presented to the HHC at its October 2022 meeting, and a Draft EA was published in The Environmental Notice periodical on November 8, 2022. The 30-day public comment period ended on December 8, 2022. Responses from various government agencies and individual stakeholders were received and subsequent edits were made to the Final EA.

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands:

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

About Kīpuka o ke Ola:

Kīpuka o ke Ola (KOKO) is a Native Hawaiian Health Clinic established to address Native Hawaiian health disparities in North Hawaiʻi. KOKO provides cultural, spiritual, medical, and psychological services to all residents of North Hawaiʻi with a special emphasis for the Kānaka Maoli. KOKO provides culturally-informed direct services, actively collaborates with hawaiian agencies and associations in order to meet their membersʻ needs, and is led by the community it serves.

