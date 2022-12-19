Central Military Commission told to maintain combat readiness and strengthen capacity

VIETNAM, December 19 - HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng ordered the Central Military Commission to maintain combat readiness and prepare forces in response to any scenario of non-traditional security challenges.

He was speaking while chairing the fifth conference of the Central Military Commission in Hà Nội on Monday.

The conference reviewed the implementation of military and national defence tasks and Party building works in 2022, as well as orientations for 2023.

Party General Secretary Trọng, who is also the Commission’s Secretary, praised the commission for its achievements in 2022 which were obtained thanks to the absolute and direct Party leadership, the unified and centralised State management, as well as close and effective coordination of central and local departments and agencies.

Rule-based management and solidarity of the commission’s Standing Board are key factors of success, he said, adding that the commission has been innovative in working style and upheld the spirit of “dare to think, dare to speak, dare to do, dare to take responsibility”.

According to reports, in 2022, the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence directed the army to maintain combat readiness and advise the Party and State to effectively handle situations with the final target to protect sovereignty and territory.

The Central Military Commission has performed tasks well in international integration and external affairs and successfully hosted Việt Nam’s first international defence expo. Progress has been made in defence logistics, engineering, industry and scientific research.

Party chief Trọng assigned a number of tasks to the commission given the importance of 2023.

2023 will be a foundation year to fulfill the goals set by the 13th Party Congress Resolution and Resolution of the 11th Military Party Congress, as well as to continue to carry out important tasks of the 15th National Assembly term.

In that context, he asked the commission to strengthen its capacity for forecasting and researching to actively respond to scenarios and give consultations to the Party and the State.

He ordered the commission to maintain combat readiness, strictly manage the airspace, sea areas and other key areas, and prepare plans and forces in response to non-traditional security challenges, especially combating consequences of events such as natural disasters, environmental incidents, epidemics, salvage and rescue.

The commission must combine defence with the economy in accordance with the Politburo's orientations, he said.

He also told the commission to streamline and strengthen apparatus while improving the quality of education, training and scientific research.

Every official and Party member must continuously review their task performance and correct themselves to brighten the noble quality of “Uncle Hồ's soldiers”, he said. — VNS