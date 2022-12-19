Police force asked to strengthen national security protection

VIETNAM, December 19 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has requested the public security sector to further strengthen the protection of national security, prevention of corruption and illegal acts, ensuring strict handling of the right people with proper punishments.

He was speaking during the 78th national public security conference in Hà Nội on Monday which aimed to review the sector’s performance in 2022 and set out tasks for next year.

Presenting a report at the conference, Minister of Public Security Tô Lâm said the agency has fulfilled its mission and tasks this year, contributing to maintaining political stability and effectively serving the task of socio-economic development and foreign affairs of the country.

The national police force has done a great job, ensuring security and order, socio-economic development and foreign affairs; defeating all sabotage plots and riots by hostile forces; ensuring cyber and socio-economic security and security in strategic areas.

They have also completed handling serious and complicated economic corruption cases, cases in banking, finance, securities, land, healthcare and education, he said.

Administrative and judicial reform and e-Government, digital transformation has continued to be promoted, creating favourable conditions for people and businesses.

Speaking at the event, PM Chính hailed the public security force for fulfilling assigned tasks and making great contributions to the country’s achievements.

He requested the People's Police force to continue to grasp, analyse and evaluate the situation and proactively advise and propose to the Party and State policies and solutions to ensure national security and maintain social order and safety.

The PM asked the police force to closely coordinate with concerned ministries, authorities and organisations to do better in preventing and suppressing crimes.

He emphasised the need to continue promoting administrative reform and building population data.

Each public security officer and soldier must continually improve political mettle and professional expertise, he said, adding that it is a must to build a strong and transparent public security force, thus deserving the trust of the people.

A report by the Ministry of Public Security showed that this year, police busted 33,817 crimes related to social order.

As many as 590 criminal groups of all kinds were discovered.

The police force also detected thousands of drug cases, seizing nearly 700kg of heroin, more than 4.6 tonnes of synthetic drugs, 104kg of opium, 259kg of marijuana and 185 firearms. — VNS