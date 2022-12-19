Vehicle Sought in a Homicide: 1700 Block of Euclid Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to a homicide that occurred on Saturday, December 17, 2022, in the 1700 Block of Euclid Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:07 pm, Third District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a person struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 18-year-old Derron McQueen, of Temple Hills, MD.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet Volt, with silver rims. The vehicle may potentially be missing a driver’s side window. The vehicle can be seen in the photo below:

