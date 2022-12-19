Submit Release
Traffic Fatality: 3200 Block of 8th Street, Northeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Saturday, December 17, 2022, in the 3200 block of 8th Street, Northeast.

 

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 8:11 p.m., an adult female subject approached the driver, who was parked in a Mercedes-Benz SUV in front of the 3200 block of 8th Street, NE. The subject engaged in a verbal altercation with the driver, who then began to drive away. The subject grabbed onto the driver’s side view mirror and stood on the running board. The subject then fell from the moving vehicle, while still in front of the location, and was run over by the rear tire. The driver immediately stopped and called 911. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the subject remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 25-year-old Sheda’sa Thompson, of Northeast, DC.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

