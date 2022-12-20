Rock to Recovery 10 Year Anniversary Celebration and Fundraiser was a huge success at The Avalon in Hollywood
Rock to Recovery 10 Year Anniversary Celebration and Fundraiser was a huge success at The Avalon in HollywoodLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comedians David Nihill, Gina Yashere and Dean Delray slayed it on stage. American Salvage (Train), Shifty Blitzer and TC (Crazy Town), DJ Kristina Sky rocked out the room. Then Wes Geer, Sonny Mayo, Briena Graziani and Anthony Pearson (USAF wounded vet) brought it home and the entire room was up dancing and participating in the concert. There was also a very moving tribute to Wes Geer for his work in founding and creating this amazing non-profit, Rock to Recovery, that has touched and changed so many lives with music.
Los Angeles, CA – Rock to Recovery, founded by (former Korn guitarist) Wes Geer is a transformative program for those in various forms of treatment and recovery. This event served to raise funds and awareness for our non-profit musical programs expanding the Rock to Recovery reach, and helping to support, advocate and inspire people in all types of recovery: Wounded Warriors, addiction, mental health, PTSD, TBI, at-risk youth and foster children, and more.
Rock to Recovery sold out at the live auction featuring art by Risk Kelly "RISK" Graval has been synonymous with the Los Angeles art community for over 30 Years. His work is shown at top galleries in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Toronto, New York, Miami, and London. We also featured artist Louis Carreon who is California born, Contemporary Artist. The most sought after live auction items were an elegant desert vacation stays at Tasi29 (Wes Geer’s Joshua Tree Airbnb) and a guitar signed by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, John Taylor from Duran Duran.
Rock to Recovery was grateful to have an amazing turnout this year at the Fonda. The silent art auction this year included the art from the most sought-after Los Angeles artists, Dennis Morris who is a Photographer (Bob Marley, Sex Pistols, Marianne Faithfull, The Stone Roses ...) and designer (PiL metal box & logo) / Basement 5. Jim TAZ Evans is a painter, poster artist, creative director, and surfer. Beth Bowen an international abstract artist. Plastic Jesus a British artist who now works and lives in the U.S. Michael Kirst a mural artist who also paints with acrylic on canvas. Solo Dome created the number one audio chair in the world, it is a fully immersive sound unlike anything you’ve ever heard. Haydee Escobar fine art painter from Los Angeles. Guerin Swing born and raised in Los Angeles painting for over 35 years. Tommy Hollenstein who paints using the wheels of his wheelchair.
We had a great attendance at this 10th Anniversary celebration, Netflix actor, Michael Leon Wooley, De'Voreaux Sefas White, known for his iconic role as "Argyle" in the original DIE HARD, Sam Vicchiollo, MAJOR Tiktok star and influencer, Denise Faye, know from American Pie 2 and Chicago as an actress, Happiness coach Dannie De Novo, Singer and songwriter from Las Vegas M3CCA, Dru Mouser and Paula Nazar from House of Core in Brentwood and Dr. Joy Jacobs.
This year’s sponsors for Rock to Recovery included News outlet, Recovery Today, Nathaniel Suckley, Chairman of the Board for The Bridge to Recovery, a Recovery center in Bowling Green, KY. The Bridge to Recovery provides a space for healing, hope and happiness since 1972. Daniel De Castellane who has a next generation marketing, branding and PR company which provides solutions designed to your unique needs, De Castellane Creative. SPIRE an international event production company that promotes a conscious lifestyle, Big Hype a marketing company that has been building brands since 2015, and Aware Now, a news outlet whose purpose is to raise awareness.
About Rock to Recovery
Former Korn, Hed P.E., guitarist Wesley Geer founded Rock to Recovery on December 12, 2012, to give non-musicians access to the magic, and healing powers of playing music and advance the use of music expression groups in various treatment settings. It's more than just a program, it's a movement. The music sessions organically help improve body/brain chemistry by stimulating the natural release of serotonin, dopamine, endorphins, and oxytocin Since inception, R2R has worked with well over 200 treatment programs performing 600 sessions each month. Rock to Recovery's non-profit entity donates its services to state-funded programs and indigent rehabs like Clare Foundation, Friendly House, New Directions for Women, programs for at-risk youths, VA’s and the Wounded Warriors of the USAF, to name a few. The musical nature of its songwriting sessions has proven to be a unique and clinically therapeutic tool, which effectively helps those suffering from PTSD, depression, suicidal ideation, anxiety, addiction, and eating disorders. For more information, please visit: www.rocktorecovery.org.
‘I had lost all hope. Then, Rock to Recovery put a song back in my heart.’ -Hanley, USAF veteran
About the founder: Wesley Geer has been a professional musician for over 20 years. He first found success as the founding member of Jive Records artist Hed P.E. as guitarist, songwriter and producer, selling over one million albums, and had rotation on MTv. After touring the world for a decade, Wes left the band for a lifestyle change and ultimately landed in rehab. But noticed the rehab didn’t have music. Then in 2010, at almost three years sober, he was approached to play with the legendary band Korn. He joined Korn and worked with them as their touring guitarist for the next several years, traveling to 50+ countries, headlining shows, playing to crowds of 80,000 people, and appearing on a number of recordings and cable and TV shows. His music has been featured in many feature films, video games, radio, and television shows. After his departure from Korn, Wes decided to create a program that could help proliferate the use of music as a healing force in the world.
