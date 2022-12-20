Worthy Financial, Inc. Accelerates Growth with Opening of New Georgia Office and Expansion of Product Line

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worthy Property Bonds, Inc., which delivers an alternative investment product to a wide-range of retail investors, is pleased to announce the opening of its office in Alpharetta, Georgia, as well as the launch of its new bond offering, Worthy Property Bonds, a recently SEC qualified real-estate backed debt product.

Like other Worthy products, the new Worthy Property Bond offering allows all investors - including those investing as little as $10 – to earn a 5% fixed annual return with an ability to be cashed in at any time for those with imminent liquidity needs. In addition to using the “spare change” accumulated via Worthy’s round-up app, the new bonds may be purchased any time at WorthyPropertyBonds.com.

“Whether it is via our technology or employing regulatory progress that broadens access to investment products, Worthy remains steadfast in our commitment to helping Americans achieve more productive ways of saving for retirement, and to affording even the smallest retail investor the very same access to higher yielding, alternative investment products that wealthy and institutional investors enjoy,” says Sally Outlaw, CEO of Worthy Financial, Inc., parent company of Worthy Property Bonds, Inc.

According to Dara Albright, CMO of Worthy Property Bonds, “Particularly during these periods of market tumult, more and more retail investors are starting to understand just how crucial asset diversification is to one’s investment portfolio. We are experiencing this sentiment firsthand as, since receiving qualification by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under Regulation A+, sales of Worthy Property Bonds have already surpassed all of Worthy bonds’ prior sales records.”

“We are also very excited about the expansion into Georgia, a national fintech hub, which enables us to not only properly support the growing interest in Worthy Property Bonds, but to also tap into the diverse fintech talent pool in the greater Atlanta area,” Albright continued.

Worthy Financial, Inc. is a personal finance and technology company that works to educate consumers about alternative, community based investments. Using Worthy’s investing app, its subsidiaries deliver alternative investment products enabling consumers to gather and grow their nest eggs by rounding up their daily purchases and investing the spare change into higher yielding alternative assets more aligned with their values and lifestyle. Visit WorthyBonds.com to learn more.

