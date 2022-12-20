Jeremiah Kitavi, a student at Sonoma State University, Participates in Health Workshops for the Youth of Sonoma, CA

Jeremiah Kitavi

SONOMA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The youth's mental health is a growing concern in today's society. With the pressure of social media and the increasing rates of anxiety and depression, it's more important than ever to ensure that the youth are getting the support they need.

Recently, workshops were held to identify the best actions to take to support the youth's health in the Sonoma community, and sociology major Jeremiah Kitavi was one of the participants. As a student at Sonoma State University and member of the Sonoma County community, Jeremiah Kitavi is using his experiences to help youths live healthier lives.

Kitavi participated in the workshops on health and how to cope with stress affecting the youth. His goal is to break the stigma associated with mental illness and encourage students to seek help when needed. He also wants to show that the youth can lead productive lives and achieve success while dealing with mental health conditions.

The workshop brought community members together to discuss different elements of health. Together, they were able to identify several key issues affecting the mental health of the youth. They also developed a plan of action for how the community can best support young people. The workshops aim to create a better understanding of the issue of mental health among the youth in the community.

The sessions began with a detailed assessment of some of the youth's mental health data. The workshop's objectives were to create awareness about mental health and to encourage early identification and referral for appropriate services. It was harrowing to see how most youth did not even know what mental health was and how it could impact their lives. Even more problematic was that some of them thought it was normal to feel depressed, anxious, or stressed out all the time. The experts conducting the workshop explained that these feelings are a part of life, but if they are persistent and affect one's quality of life, it is essential to seek professional help. They also bust some myths about mental illness and hopefully set young people on a path to better mental health.

The workshops also brought to light the factors affecting the mental health of young people and how to mitigate them. These include family history, stress, bullying, trauma, and social media. While some of these factors are out of our control, there are things we can do to mitigate their impact. For example, the community can create a support system for young people struggling with mental health issues. Communities can also provide education on mental health and how to cope with stress. In addition, we can work to create a more inclusive and tolerant society where everyone feels valued and respected. By addressing the factors that affect mental health, communities can make a positive difference in the lives of young people.

Lastly, the sessions attempted to identify the community's challenges in addressing these issues. Mental health issues have always been difficult to manage, but it is even more complex for children and adolescents. Young people are still developing mentally and emotionally and may not have the coping skills or insight to deal with mental health issues. As a result, mental health problems can quickly spiral out of control, leading to severe consequences. Like many other communities in America, the Sonoma County community has seen a sharp increase in mental health-related cases among young people in recent years. Other issues identified were a lack of resources, inadequate professional training, and a general stigma surrounding mental health. While these challenges will take time and effort to overcome, the first step is acknowledging that there is a problem. Only then can the Sonoma County community begin to progress on this critical issue.

Jeremiah Kitavi is a student pursuing Sociology at Sonoma State University. Besides his studies, Kitavi works in retail and is also a youth volunteer. He intends to leverage his skills in sociology to become an advocate of rehabilitation reform in the criminal justice system.