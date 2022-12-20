Mary K. Sloane Announces Her Facebook Event: How to Create a Press Release
Press Releases can be used by any person or entity that wants to let the public know what is happening and by so doing they can reach a large audience
Everyone should be using Press Releases if they are serious about growing their business.”RICHMOND, BC, CANADA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Press Releases can be used by individuals, charities, small business, large businesses and pubic companies. Any person or entity that wants to let the public know what is happening and by so doing they can reach a large audience, many of whom would otherwise be unaware of an event that could be of interest.
— Mary Sloane
Anyone who has a content marketing strategy could be using Press Releases to amplify their results and certainly anyone with a Public Relations strategy will likely be already using Press releases
Public companies are required by law to create and issue a Press Release when there is a significant change planned or one has happened, example: the death of their CEO or their financial circumstances have changed in some material way, or quarterly reports have been filed.
What exactly is a Press Release?
It is a newsworthy announcement of an event, the launch of a new product or service or happening that could be of interest to a wide or local audience. They are widely used by politicians, celebrities and Egotistical Influencers to let their followers know what they are doing. Often reporters will be asked by a local business or politician to help them create a Press Release as not everyone has an employee or friend dedicated to Public Relations.
Where do you go to get a News Release Published? There are some free options such as PRLog, 1888 Press Release.com or PR.com. A quick search will reveal more. However Paid services offer a broader reach and often have very helpful articles and ways to get you more coverage.
Adding images, quotes and short video clips will go a long way to getting you more reach and broader coverage. Anyone can put out a black and white boring Press Release but going that extra step and adding some personalization can make a big difference
This Facebook Event on How to Create a Press Release is FREE but you do need to show up and attend live. The more you participate the more you will learn. No one can answer the questions that weren’t asked.
Here is the event where you can register to get the Zoom link to attend the class live. https://www.facebook.com/events/1844077409271419
Those attending the event will learn how to use the Power of a Press Release in their marketing. These are the small things that can be game changers for those wanting to be Inspirational Influencers in their field. Egotistical influencers use them all the time
Mary K Sloane
TopMark Marketing
+1 778-232-8794
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn