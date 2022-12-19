CalOSBA’s CALIFORNIA VENUES GRANT PROGRAM OPENS NEW ROUND OF FUNDING FOR LIVE EVENT VENUES IMPACTED BY COVID-19

Sacramento, CA – The California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA), part of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), announced a second round of nearly $45 million in new funding for the California Venues Grant Program. The program provides grants to eligible independent live events venues whose revenues were impacted by COVID-19 in 2020.

The first round of the California Venues Grant Program distributed more than $111.5 million in the fall of 2021 to nearly 830 eligible independent live events venues, including more than 150 women-owned businesses and 587 small businesses in low-income areas.

“California led the nation in small business COVID-19 relief, and we are proud of the relief funds that were distributed in round one of the California Venues Grant Program, which helped keep the lights on for over 800 live events venues,” said Tara Lynn Gray, Director of CalOSBA. “These include theater and performing arts groups, dance companies, museums, and so many more small businesses in our communities that are part of the vital pulse of California’s collective performing arts ecosystem. Round two of the grant funding seeks to further strengthen this sector’s ability to overcome the challenges of the past few years.”

Round 2 Funding Information

Application Window: December 19, 2022, through January 31, 2023

December 19, 2022, through January 31, 2023 Eligible applicants: Independent live events venues that have been affected by COVID-19 to support their continued operation.

Independent live events venues that have been affected by COVID-19 to support their continued operation. Eligible grant award : Grants awarded under this program will be in an amount equal to the lesser of two hundred fifty thousand dollars ($250,000) or 20 percent (20%) of the applicant’s gross earned revenue in California for the 2019 taxable year. Please visit cavenuesgrant.com for more information detailing the eligibility criteria.

: Grants awarded under this program will be in an amount equal to the lesser of two hundred fifty thousand dollars ($250,000) or 20 percent (20%) of the applicant’s gross earned revenue in California for the 2019 taxable year. Please visit cavenuesgrant.com for more information detailing the eligibility criteria. Application process: If eligible live event venue applicants previously applied for a different grant program (the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program), then those applicants will need to complete a new and separate application to be eligible for this program. Please visit cavenuesgrant.com for more information.

The California Venues Grant Program is administered by CalOSBA through its intermediary, Lendistry, and a network of outreach partners. Key partner organizations for the California Venues Grant Program include the Californians for the Arts, the California Association of Nonprofits (CalNonprofits), and the National Independent Venue Association. Partners will be holding webinars to support applicants throughout the application period.

“Lendistry and the State of California have deployed the largest state-funded pandemic relief funding programs in the country, and help is still needed,” says Lendistry CEO, Everett K. Sands. “Independent venues are extremely valuable to their local communities as sources of jobs and income, and as environments where people can gather. We’re proud to continue supporting them as they recover.”

For more information on grant requirements and eligibility, along with links to application tips and webinars, visit cavenuesgrant.com.