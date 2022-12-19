Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,647 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 324,300 in the last 365 days.

Notice of the Arrest of Correctional Officer, Andra Parker

The District of Columbia Department of Corrections (DOC) is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for the residents in our care and employees. Recently, DOC’s Office of Investigative Services, in collaboration with the United States Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), launched an investigation into DOC Correctional Officer Andra Parker. As a result of the investigation, on December 19, 2022, the FBI arrested Mr. Parker for wire fraud related to the alleged misappropriation of DOC union funds.

CONTACT:
Tamika Gittens, Public Affairs Specialist; (202) 671.2816; [email protected]

Select the link to read the Press Releases

####

For more information about the D.C. Department of Corrections visit www.doc.dc.gov

You just read:

Notice of the Arrest of Correctional Officer, Andra Parker

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.