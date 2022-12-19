Notice of the Arrest of Correctional Officer, Andra Parker

The District of Columbia Department of Corrections (DOC) is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for the residents in our care and employees. Recently, DOC’s Office of Investigative Services, in collaboration with the United States Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), launched an investigation into DOC Correctional Officer Andra Parker. As a result of the investigation, on December 19, 2022, the FBI arrested Mr. Parker for wire fraud related to the alleged misappropriation of DOC union funds.

