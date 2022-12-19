Submit Release
PBF Energy to Participate in Industry Conferences

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. PBF today announced that members of its management team will participate in the Sankey Research Virtual Refining Conference on January 3, 2023 and the Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference on January 5-6, 2023.

About PBF Energy Inc.

PBF Energy Inc. PBF is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business, and provide superior returns to our investors.

